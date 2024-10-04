The Jethro Tull Christmas Album Expanded And Remixed

(RAM) Jethro Tull's relationship with the Christmas season goes all the way back to the legendary band's early days. Now it's to be renewed for modern-day admirers and longtime fans alike, with the release of an expanded and remixed edition of 2003's The Jethro Tull Christmas Album via InsideOutMusic on December 6th, 2024.
Under the title 'The Jethro Tull Christmas Album - Fresh Snow At Christmas', the bands 21st studio album has been remixed from the original masters by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), as well as being given the surround sound treatment in both Dolby Atmos & 5.1.
The limited deluxe 4CD + Blu-ray book-set collection features all-new artwork, as well as live material, and includes the following across its 5 discs. See the package details below:
CD1: Original Album Mixes
CD2: 2024 Remixes by Bruce Soord
CD3: Christmas Live At St. Bride's 2008 (newly remixed by Bruce Soord)
CD4: The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Bride's 2006 (previously unreleased)
Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound & High Resolution Stereo Mixes of The Jethro Tull Christmas Album, as well as High Resolution Stereo Mixes of both live recordings
