Watch Joanne Shaw Taylor's 'All The Things I Said' Video

(Noble) Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor has just released her latest single, "All The Things I Said," now available on all major streaming platforms. As the first song written for her upcoming new studio album, "All The Things I Said" captures a moment of looking back on a past relationship with hard-earned wisdom, acknowledging the flaws that led to its demise while seeking mutual acceptance.

"This is the first song I wrote for the new album," Joanne shares. "It's about reflecting on a past relationship and accepting your part in its failure as well as asking your ex-partner to do the same. It's also about how you can reflect on a love relationship and with the benefit of time you can see how you could have done things differently."

With its candid lyrics and dynamic delivery, "All The Things I Said" is a powerful testament to Joanne's ability to translate deeply personal experiences into universally relatable stories. The song also sees Joanne expanding her songwriting prowess, channelling influences reminiscent of John Mayer while seamlessly blending them with pop sensibilities for a fresh, contemporary sound. This track follows the recent release of, "Black & Gold," a soulful, blues-gospel rendition of Sam Sparro's 2008 Grammy-nominated hit. Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Aerosmith), Joanne's powerful vocals and emotive interpretation transformed "Black & Gold" into a compelling, classic-sounding track that balances modern sensibilities with an almost retro feel.

With praise from legends like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox and a career that has spanned over a decade, Joanne Shaw Taylor continues to solidify her status as one of today's most prominent voices in blues rock. Her next studio album is set to be released early next year. It promises to deliver more of the fearless songwriting and stirring performances that have earned her critical acclaim and a devoted fan base worldwide.

Related Stories

Joanne Shaw Taylor Reimagines Sam Sparro's 'Black & Gold'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Teams With Sav Madigan For 'Hold Of My Heart'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares Cover Of Free's 'Wishing Well'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Has 'Change Of Heart' With New Video

News > Joanne Shaw Taylor