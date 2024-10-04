ZZ Ward Returns To Her Blues Roots With 'Mother' EP

(PPR) Acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist ZZ Ward has officially released her highly-anticipated new EP, Mother, available now via Sun Records. This six-track collection marks a powerful return to her blues roots, showcasing a raw and deeply personal body of work inspired by her own experiences with motherhood and her journey back to authenticity. Highlighted by the EP's title track, "Mother," Ward delivers a heartfelt anthem that captures the unrelenting nature of parenthood through a blues lens. Check it out here

Adding to the momentum of the release, ZZ recently unveiled her latest single, "I Have No One," a haunting, soul-stirring performance enhanced by horns and backing vocals that deepen the emotion of the song. The track delves into themes of loneliness and yearning, bringing a raw vulnerability to the forefront.

"This EP is about coming back to who I am and the music I've always wanted to make," shares ZZ. "It's a reflection of everything I've gone through and all the things I've been faced with-motherhood, self-discovery, and empowerment."

The Mother EP is ZZ Ward's first release with Sun Records, and it's a celebration of freedom, authenticity, and artistic exploration. The lead single and title track, "Mother," sets the tone with its Chicago blues-styled grit, wailing vocals, and searing lead guitar solos that channel the intensity of life as a working mom. "That's a mother's cry," Ward explains. "It's that feeling of being weighed down with this new situation. But when you get tested, you discover who you are, and that's where the song comes from."

Other highlights include a grittier take on the hit that first put her on the map in 2012, "Put The Gun Down," a reinvented version of her fan-favorite "Lil' Darlin'" that's dirtied up with a rootsy blues edge, a raucous rendition of the Sun Records classic "Cadillac Man" that blends her powerhouse vocals with rich guitar riffs, , a dynamic blues-rocker in "My Baby Left Me" that showcases her ability to channel raw emotion, and a haunting, soul-stirring performance of "I Have No One" enhanced by horns and backing vocals that deepen the emotion of the song. With each track, ZZ Ward digs deeper into her musical DNA, paying homage to the blues influences that shaped her early career, while carving out a distinct voice in the modern blues landscape.

Mother is just the beginning of a new chapter for ZZ Ward. After a decade of navigating the demands of the music industry, she's embracing her true self more than ever before. "I didn't plan to make a blues album about motherhood-it just happened," Ward reflects. "The blues has always been my most authentic voice, and now I'm back to it."

The new EP also kicks off a string of new releases from ZZ, with more blues-oriented music planned for 2025. ZZ will also be hitting the road for her headlining Dirty Sun Tour, launching next month and bringing the new music from Mother to audiences across the country. The tour will kick off in Phoenix, AZ, on November 6 and will make stops in major cities including Salt Lake City, Denver, and Portland, before wrapping up in Santa Barbara, CA, on November 23.

"I can't wait to share these songs live," says ZZ. "It's going to be an incredible experience to see how these stories connect with people."

Fans can expect powerful performances of new tracks from Mother alongside fresh renditions of her past hits, as ZZ reintroduces herself as an uncompromising blueswoman ready to make her mark.

Mother EP Tracklist

1. Mother

2. My Baby Left Me

3. Put The Gun Down (Dirty Sun Version)

4. I Have No One

5. Lil Darlin (Dirty Sun Version)

6. Cadillac Man

ZZ Ward - U.S. Tour Dates

Wednesday, November 6th - Phoenix, AZ

Friday, November 8th - Salt Lake City, UT

Saturday, November 9th - Englewood, CO

Sunday, November 10th - Boulder, CO

Tuesday, November 12th - Bozeman, MT

Wednesday, November 13th - Missoula, MT

Friday, November 15th - Spokane, WA

Saturday, November 16th - Boise, ID

Sunday, November 17th - Portland, OR

Tuesday, November 19th - Seattle, WA

Thursday, November 21st - Menlo Park, CA

Friday, November 22nd - Solana Beach, CA

Saturday, November 23rd - Santa Barbara, CA

