Cory Marks Shares Two New Songs 'Fast As I Can' and 'Whiskey For Sale'

(SRO) Cory Marks will release his second full-length album, SORRY FOR NOTHING, on December 6 via Better Noise Music. An unapologetic double-barreled blast of 13 songs, equally divided between roots country and arena-rock, marks the follow-up to his acclaimed debut album, Who I Am.

Marks showcases his dual musicality with two new track releases. "Fast As I Can" is an exciting, feel-good country track with a fun, foot-stomping chorus that will have you hooked and singing along to every word. "Whiskey For Sale" is a perfect blend of bluegrass, country, and a heavy rock chorus, narrating a love story that has taken a turn.

"The record is really who I am," says Marks. "The title says it all. I love rock and I love country. It's a kick in the ass, the good, the bad and the ugly, the ups and downs of life, adding that little bit of fuel to the fire to keep you fighting, to keep your eye on the prize. There are songs for partying, songs to look back on life and have a good cry, love songs...something for everyone."

Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Churko (Shania Twain, Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach), Kile Odell (Nita Strauss, David Draiman), and Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Brantley Gilbert), SORRY FOR NOTHING is highlighted by guest appearances from Sully Erna (Godsmack), Mick Mars (Mötley Crüe), Travis Tritt, and DL (Bad Wolves).

