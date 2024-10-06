.

Jason Aldean Raised Over $600K For Children's Hospital With Acoustic Show

10-06-2024
(Day in Country) Jason Aldean returned to his hometown of Macon, GA last week and hosted a special acoustic benefit show where he ended up raising $618,393 for a local children's hospital.

The country music star took to social media to share the big news, "Last nite we raised over half a million dollars for the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital in Macon, Georgia. Thank u guys for coming out and making it possible!"

As we previously reported, Aldean played the special stripped down intimate hometown show last Thursday, October 3rd at The Grand Opera House, that benefited the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital.

He shared in a social media video, "Hey what's up everybody? Jason Aldean here and on October 3rd we will be coming to my hometown of Macon, Georgia, doing a very intimate stripped down acoustic show that night to benefit the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, which is the ONLY children's hospital in central Georgia.

"And we've been working with those guys now for a few years. It's amazing what they do. I can't wait to get in town, play the show for you guys, help raise some money for the hospital."

Jason Aldean Raised Over $600K For Children's Hospital With Acoustic Show

