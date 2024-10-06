John Berry Rereleases 'All Come Together' video For Hurricane Helene Aid

(2911) GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter John Berry has re-released his music video, "All Come Together," co-written with award-winning songwriter Chuck Jones. In an attempt to support relief efforts for those affected by the recent flooding and displacements caused by Hurricane Helene.

Berry gathered an impressive lineup of friends, including Keb' Mo', Collin Raye, John Oates, Casey James, Bryan White, John Cowan, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Heidi Newfield (Trick Pony), Dave Innis and Paul Gregg (Restless Heart), and Mike Farris, to join him in recording the uplifting track. Produced by Jeff Moseley of CJM Productions, the video is part of a broader awareness campaign to raise funds and provide relief for storm and flood victims, with support for Samaritan's Purse and other relief organizations.

"All Come Together" was featured by Cowboys & Indians and will air on The Heartland Network, The Family Channel, Right Now TV, The Country Network, American Country Network, and more.

"The needs of so many and the loss caused by Hurricane Helene is heartbreaking," shares Berry. "My friends and I recorded this song a few years ago to help during a crisis then and it is as relevant today as it was the day we wrote it. There are many that want to help but don't always know how. At the end of the video there are verified organizations that will responsibly get resources to those in need. Anything is possible when we all come together."

To help victims of Hurricane Helene please contact these organizations:

Samaritan's Purse: samaritanspurse.org

North Carolina: ncdps.gov/helene

Tennessee: tnvoad.org/volunteer

Red Cross:redcross.org 800-733-2767

FEMA: DisasterAssistance.gov 800-621-3362

