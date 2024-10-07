Skinflint Returning With New Album and Soulfly Tour

(Chipster) African metallists Skinflint return on October 25, 2024 with their latest album, 'Baloi,' which will be immediately supported by almost a month's worth of live dates in the US - when the trio tours with Soulfly.
Comprised of guitarist/vocalist Giuseppe Sbrana, bassist Kebonye Nkoloso, and drummer Cosmos Modisaemang, Skinflint's latest album is their seventh release overall (and issued via Into Records).
"Baloi is the rawest and most aggressive album we have done," explains the group's long-time leader, Giuseppe Sbrana. "We recorded it in as few takes as possible. This was done intentionally as we wanted to capture the spirit of the band, in its most natural way as possible. This is who we are, without any masks, in our rawest form and without inhibitions. 'Baloi' is glorious in its imperfection."
And it turns out that one of the album's standout tracks, "Sangoma Blood Magic," has been issued as a music video. "Everywhere you go in Africa, you will hear of Sangomas and we chose this track as the music video, because it shows a prominent aspect of African culture and spirituality," explains Sbrana. "The song was originally composed in a non-metal way, using traditional drums and chanting. We have included this track in the album also (traditional) to show the origins, the skeleton of the song that led to the inspiration for Sangoma Blood magic. I think it's a very powerful track and is deeply rooted in African tradition. It was the best choice for the video."
And lastly, Skinflint is very much looking to hit the road once more with Soulfly.
"It's an honor to play with Soulfly," Sbrana adds. "We are excited for the tour and looking forward to our return to the US. We are going to focus on the upcoming tour and album launch for now. We plan to do more tours in support of 'Baloi' and start writing new music. As soon as an album is done, we are already writing new music. For us, we want to make metal till we die, and there is nothing that will stop us."
'Baloi' Tracklist:
1. Ritual War 03:17
2. Serpent Men 02:44
3. Lentswe La Baratani 08:50
4. Plane of the Condemned 05:46
5. Kishi 05:27
6. Ritual Torturer of Fetish Ghosts 04:11
7. The Beasts Beneath the Rocks 06:21
8. Sangoma (Traditional) 01:42
9. Sangoma Blood Magic 04:40
Skinflint/Soulfly Tour Dates:
Oct. 19, 2024
Albuquerque, NM
Sunshine Theater
Oct. 21, 2024
Wichita, KS
WAVE
Oct. 22, 2024
Dallas, TX
Trees
Oct. 23, 2024
Austin, TX
Come and Take It Live
Oct. 24, 2024
Baton Rouge, LA
Chelsea's Live
Oct. 25, 2024
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Downtown Music Hall
Oct. 26, 2024
Fort Myers, FL
The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
Nov. 2, 2024
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Culture Room
Nov. 3, 2024
Jacksonville, FL
Jack Rabbits
Nov. 4, 2024
Mobile, AL
Soul Kitchen Music Hall
Nov. 5, 2024
Houston, TX
Warehouse Live Midtown
Nov. 6, 2024
San Antonio, TX
Paper Tiger
Nov. 7, 2024
Lubbock, TX
Jake's Sports Cafe
Nov. 8, 2024
El Paso, TX
Lowbrow Palace
Nov. 9, 2024
Tempe, AZ
Marquee Theatre
Singled Out: Skinflint's Sasabonsam
Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Dead RIP- KISS Making Documentary About Farewell Tour- AC/DC Dominate Chart- Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut- more
Iron Maiden Launch North American Future Past Tour- Converge Release Live Album For Hurricane Helene Relief- Motley Crue Pizza Launched- more
Brantley Gilbert Reduces Tickets To $15 For Hurricane Helene Aid- Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings & James Taylor Come Together for Concert for Carolina- more
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
KISS Making Five-Part Documentary About End Of The Road Farewell Tour
AC/DC Dominate One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases
Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Passes Away At 70
Creed's Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut
KISS and Nirvana TV Specials Lead AXS TV's Shocktober
David Bowie Offshoot KillerStar Announce U.S. Debut
The Funeral Portrait Share North American Headline Tour Dates
Cartel To Play Full 'Chroma' Album At When We Were Young Festival