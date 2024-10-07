Skinflint Returning With New Album and Soulfly Tour

(Chipster) African metallists Skinflint return on October 25, 2024 with their latest album, 'Baloi,' which will be immediately supported by almost a month's worth of live dates in the US - when the trio tours with Soulfly.

Comprised of guitarist/vocalist Giuseppe Sbrana, bassist Kebonye Nkoloso, and drummer Cosmos Modisaemang, Skinflint's latest album is their seventh release overall (and issued via Into Records).

"Baloi is the rawest and most aggressive album we have done," explains the group's long-time leader, Giuseppe Sbrana. "We recorded it in as few takes as possible. This was done intentionally as we wanted to capture the spirit of the band, in its most natural way as possible. This is who we are, without any masks, in our rawest form and without inhibitions. 'Baloi' is glorious in its imperfection."

And it turns out that one of the album's standout tracks, "Sangoma Blood Magic," has been issued as a music video. "Everywhere you go in Africa, you will hear of Sangomas and we chose this track as the music video, because it shows a prominent aspect of African culture and spirituality," explains Sbrana. "The song was originally composed in a non-metal way, using traditional drums and chanting. We have included this track in the album also (traditional) to show the origins, the skeleton of the song that led to the inspiration for Sangoma Blood magic. I think it's a very powerful track and is deeply rooted in African tradition. It was the best choice for the video."

And lastly, Skinflint is very much looking to hit the road once more with Soulfly.

"It's an honor to play with Soulfly," Sbrana adds. "We are excited for the tour and looking forward to our return to the US. We are going to focus on the upcoming tour and album launch for now. We plan to do more tours in support of 'Baloi' and start writing new music. As soon as an album is done, we are already writing new music. For us, we want to make metal till we die, and there is nothing that will stop us."

'Baloi' Tracklist:

1. Ritual War 03:17

2. Serpent Men 02:44

3. Lentswe La Baratani 08:50

4. Plane of the Condemned 05:46

5. Kishi 05:27

6. Ritual Torturer of Fetish Ghosts 04:11

7. The Beasts Beneath the Rocks 06:21

8. Sangoma (Traditional) 01:42

9. Sangoma Blood Magic 04:40

Skinflint/Soulfly Tour Dates:

Oct. 19, 2024

Albuquerque, NM

Sunshine Theater

Oct. 21, 2024

Wichita, KS

WAVE

Oct. 22, 2024

Dallas, TX

Trees

Oct. 23, 2024

Austin, TX

Come and Take It Live

Oct. 24, 2024

Baton Rouge, LA

Chelsea's Live

Oct. 25, 2024

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Downtown Music Hall

Oct. 26, 2024

Fort Myers, FL

The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

Nov. 2, 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Culture Room

Nov. 3, 2024

Jacksonville, FL

Jack Rabbits

Nov. 4, 2024

Mobile, AL

Soul Kitchen Music Hall

Nov. 5, 2024

Houston, TX

Warehouse Live Midtown

Nov. 6, 2024

San Antonio, TX

Paper Tiger

Nov. 7, 2024

Lubbock, TX

Jake's Sports Cafe

Nov. 8, 2024

El Paso, TX

Lowbrow Palace

Nov. 9, 2024

Tempe, AZ

Marquee Theatre

