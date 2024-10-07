Sunstorm Reveal 'I'll Stand For You' Video

(Freeman) AOR/Melodic rock quintet Sunstorm is excited to share the official video for "I'll Stand for You," the first single from their upcoming third album, 'Restless Fight,' set for release on November 22, 2024, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Ronnie Romero expressed his enthusiasm for the album, by saying: "I really love the new album! I believe it keeps the Sunstorm essence with an AOR base, but brings a fresh more guitar-oriented and heavier sound. The new song 'I'll Stand For You' is the perfect example, where the melodies are still very important. It was fantastic to work with Aldo for the first time and I believe the fans are going to like the album very much!"

Sunstorm is a project created, overseen, and directed by Serafino Perugino, President of Frontiers Records, and it was originally designed to showcase a musical style similar to singer Joe Lynn Turner's Melodic Rock/AOR roots.

