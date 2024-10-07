Sunstorm Reveal 'I'll Stand For You' Video

(Freeman) AOR/Melodic rock quintet Sunstorm is excited to share the official video for "I'll Stand for You," the first single from their upcoming third album, 'Restless Fight,' set for release on November 22, 2024, via Frontiers Music Srl.
Ronnie Romero expressed his enthusiasm for the album, by saying: "I really love the new album! I believe it keeps the Sunstorm essence with an AOR base, but brings a fresh more guitar-oriented and heavier sound. The new song 'I'll Stand For You' is the perfect example, where the melodies are still very important. It was fantastic to work with Aldo for the first time and I believe the fans are going to like the album very much!"
Sunstorm is a project created, overseen, and directed by Serafino Perugino, President of Frontiers Records, and it was originally designed to showcase a musical style similar to singer Joe Lynn Turner's Melodic Rock/AOR roots.
Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Dead RIP- KISS Making Documentary About Farewell Tour- AC/DC Dominate Chart- Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut- more
Iron Maiden Launch North American Future Past Tour- Converge Release Live Album For Hurricane Helene Relief- Motley Crue Pizza Launched- more
Brantley Gilbert Reduces Tickets To $15 For Hurricane Helene Aid- Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings & James Taylor Come Together for Concert for Carolina- more
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
KISS Making Five-Part Documentary About End Of The Road Farewell Tour
AC/DC Dominate One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases
Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Passes Away At 70
Creed's Scott Stapp To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut
KISS and Nirvana TV Specials Lead AXS TV's Shocktober
David Bowie Offshoot KillerStar Announce U.S. Debut
The Funeral Portrait Share North American Headline Tour Dates
Cartel To Play Full 'Chroma' Album At When We Were Young Festival