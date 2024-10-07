Brantley Gilbert Reduces Tickets To $15 For Hurricane Helene Aid

(EBM) Known for sharing his platform with servicemen, servicewomen and veterans, multi-Platinum country star Brantley Gilbert expands his focus, supporting communities affected by Hurricane Helene with his Off The Rails Tour, as all remaining tickets are now $15, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting those impacted. Additionally, Gilbert has called on BG Nation, encouraging fans to donate non-perishable food items at each tour stop.

"The destruction we've seen of these communities affected by Hurricane Helene, knowing so many folks have not only lost their homes and their livelihoods, but also family members and friends, is heartbreaking," shares the Georgia native.

"We've also seen people coming together to offer aid and support - something we as Americans are proud to do when our neighbors are struggling," Gilbert adds. "Over the years, we've had the opportunity to perform in and around many of those communities, always receiving a warm welcome. Now, it's our turn to give back and contribute to the recovery process."

Tickets for the Off The Rails Tour are available at BrantleyGilbert.com. An additional announcement will be made regarding the distribution of proceeds.

Off The Rails Tour Dates

Oct. 10 Raising Cane's River Center Arena // Baton Rouge, LA

Oct. 11 Cadence Bank Arena // Tupelo, MS

Oct. 12 The Sounds Amphitheater // Gautier, MS

Oct. 17 Enmarket Arena // Savannah, GA

Oct. 18 McKenzie Arena // Chattanooga, TN

Oct. 19 Atrium Health Amphitheater // Macon, GA

