Chapel Hart To Preview Christmas Album With 'Come On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)'

(SRO) Chapel Hart-sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle-can now reveal additional details for their upcoming Hartfelt Family Christmas album due out October 25 (distributed by Origins Records). The Hartfelt Family Christmas track listing consists of 12 songs, including four originals, alongside well-known and beloved holiday favorites. The album will be previewed by the first single-a CHAPEL HART original "Come On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)"-set for release on October 18.
Special guests on the album include Darius Rucker ("That Time Of Year"), Vince Gill ("Silver Bells"), Gretchen Wilson ("Hartfelt Family Christmas"), The Isaacs ("Christmas Day"), T. Graham Brown ("Christmas in Dixie"), Rissi Palmer ("White Christmas"), and Jason Crabb ("Spirit of Christmas"). The HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS album was recorded at Oak Tree Productions recording studio in Hendersonville, TN. It was produced by Danica Hart and JT3D and mixed and mastered by Billy Dawson, Dawson Studios, Nashville. Musicians on the album include Dan Needham (Drums), Gary Lunn (Bass and Guitar), Jerry McPhearson (Electric Guitar), Gideon "Terry" Klein (Pedal Steel & Acoustic Guitar) and Tre' Corley (Keyboards).
"The Hartfelt Family Christmas album feels like a true classic with a fresh, updated feel that I can't get enough of," says Danica Hart. "The mix of songs on the album range from ones that make you want to get up and dance to ones that will have you driving and bawling your eyes out. This album is a must-have for the holiday season, as it truly captures the spirit of Christmas, and I believe gives you a warm welcome into the Christmas season with Chapel Hart! I highly recommend adding this album to your holiday music collection."
The HARTFELT FAMILY CHRISTMAS track listing is as follows:
Silver Bells (Vince Gill)
That Time of Year* (Darius Rucker)
Blue Christmas
Hartfelt Family Christmas*(Gretchen Wilson)
Spirit of Christmas (Jason Crabb)
Mary Did You Know
Christmas in Dixie (T. Graham Brown)
Christmas Day* (The Isaacs)
Oh Holy Night
White Christmas (Rissi Palmer)
Come On Santa (Ready For Christmas Now)*
O Come All Ye Faithful
*Original Songs written by Chapel Hart
