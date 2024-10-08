Fleetwood Mac Weekend Coming To AXS TV to Celebrate Julien's Christine McVie Auction

(AXS TV) Explore the collection of one of music's most-celebrated songstresses, as AXS TV and the industry-leading music memorabilia auction house Julien's Auctions join together to promote the "Property From The Life And Career Of Christine McVie" auction event. As the exclusive broadcast partner, AXS TV presents a special two-day programming block celebrating McVie's work on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, setting the stage for the live and online auction at Julien's Auctions on Oct. 16 and 17.

As the broadcast partner, AXS TV is promoting the McVie auction on all of its platforms across television and social. The special tribute schedule puts the spotlight on a slate of powerhouse performances, intimate interviews, and artist profiles capturing some of Fleetwood Mac's most important moments. The festivities begin on October 12 and continue through Sunday, October 13, with an unforgettable evening filmed during the 2003 "Say You Will" Tour in Fleetwood Mac-Live In Boston.

Other highlights include an insightful breakdown of the creation of Rumours on Classic Albums; a reunion for the ages in Lindsey Buckingham With Special Guest Stevie Nicks; a candid conversation with Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham on The Big Interview With Dan Rather; a pair of career-spanning sets from the incomparable Stevie Nicks; the informative rock doc Stevie Nicks: Wild At Heart; and a look at the band's enduring influence in Rock Legends: Fleetwood Mac.

Additionally, AXS TV is airing "Property From The Life And Career Of Christine McVie" special on Sunday, October 13 at 1:30pmE. The special features priceless insight to the Christine McVie Auction from Martin Nolan, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Julien's Auctions, who leads an insider's tour of the collection at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville. The 30-minute original program serves as a preview of the auction itself-giving viewers the ultimate all-access pass to a selection of more than 650 stage and studio-used items worn and played by Christine McVie, as well as breathtaking art pieces and jewelry, handwritten lyrics, setlists, awards, and more, direct from the GRAMMY®-winning icon's personal collection. Featured items will also be posted on AXS TV's official Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube platforms. The auction will be held live on Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, October 17 at the Musicians Hall of Fame Museum at The Historic Municipal Auditorium in Nashville and online at www.JuliensAuctions.com, with proceeds going to MusiCares and other charities.

Auction highlights include a Rumours GRAMMY Nomination Plaque; McVie's 1998 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Award; the Hammond XK-5 Organ played by McVie on tour with Fleetwood Mac; chord sheets from Fleetwood Mac's Tusk album; setlists from the "An Evening With Fleetwood Mac" tour; a Rumours RIAA 21x "Platinum" Sales Award; a 1917 watercolor painting of "St. Cecilia" by Edward Reginald Frampton; a pair of earrings worn by McVie at the 1987 MTV Music Video Awards; a blazer worn by McVie at Madison Square Garden during the 2014 "On With The Show" Tour; and a framed 1958 Grade IV Piano certificate, which was given to the artist when she was just 15 years old; among many other incredible pieces.

"Julien's Auctions is the premier auction house for world-class music memorabilia, and we are proud to partner with them to our give viewers an inside look at the personal collection of one of music's most celebrated artists-the legendary Christine McVie," said Andy Schuon, President of AXS TV. "Christine was an iconic artist both as a member of Fleetwood Mac, and as an acclaimed solo artist. Now, Julien's Auctions is giving fans the chance to own a piece of her legacy with this landmark event. We are pleased to join them in celebrating her life as we continue to find exciting new ways to give our viewers access to music's most important events, and moments that they can only get from AXS TV."

AXS TV's Fleetwood Mac Weekend Programming Schedule Includes:

Saturday, October 12

3pE & 11pE - Fleetwood Mac, Live in Boston Concert

5pE & 1aE - Classic Albums episode featuring Fleetwood Mac: Rumors

2aE - Lindsey Buckingham With Special Guest Stevie Nicks

Sunday, October 13

10aE - The Big Interview with Dan Rather: Lindsey Buckingham

1:30pE - Property From the Life and Career of Christine McVie (premiere)

2pE - Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold Concert

5pE - Rock Legends episode featuring Fleetwood Mac

11pE - Stevie Nicks concert

12aE - Stevie Nicks: Wild At Heart concert

1:30aE - Property From the Life and Career of Christine McVie

2aE - Classic Albums episode featuring Fleetwood Mac: Rumors

