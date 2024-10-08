Glass Animals Release Exclusive Short Film The Extremely Existentially Late Show

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Glass Animals' short film, The Extremely Existentially Late Show, as part of Vevo's Official Live Performance series. Glass Animals' short film features their Vevo Official Live Performances performances of "Creatures In Heaven," "Show Pony" and "A Tear In Space (Airlock)," all introduced by a robotic television set host accompanied by a special guest: a dog, named 'Krog The Deranged' - played by Dave's dog Woody. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

"The world can seem so fast, enormous, and overwhelming sometimes. It can feel like a vacuum and pull you off your feet to the point where you just feel detached and lost and a bit like...well...you're just floating through space." Says Dave Bayley, "The songs on this album are about the opposite of that....human connections and relationships and personal moments...and how those things, though not always easy, are more important and actually much larger and infinitely complex than everything else combined. So here we are, performing those incredibly personal songs. Transmitted through the vastness space. On a made up intergalactic late-night show. With special guest, Krog the Deranged. Disclaimer: may induce confusion and existential crisis."

Incorporating the new album's theme around space, the Vevo team created Glass Animals' cosmic universe through blending custom real-life builds with bespoke digital elements. Viewers are taken through the cosmics with rugged landscapes shaped with red sand, illustrated on a cinematic 18m wide LED screen.

"When we got the chance to create an entirely new planet for Glass Animals, we jumped at the opportunity. The band has a distinct and colorful style in their visuals, which also integrates a lot of elements from science and technology. For this Official Live Performance, we drew inspiration from classic 60s and 70s sci-fi films to create a retro-futuristic aesthetic that toed the line between reality and fiction," said JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, at Vevo. "Working together with the band, we ensured that the set design both reflected the album theme and stayed true to the band's unique visual style, while delivering a high quality Vevo production. With these latest Official Live Performances, fans will enjoy out-of-this-world live versions of their new favorite Glass Animals songs."

Related Stories

Glass Animals Go Otherworldly For 'Show Pony' Video

Green Day And Glass Animals Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

Glass Animals' I Love You So F***ing Much' Hits The Charts

Glass Animals Rock 'Creatures in Heaven' For Vevo

News > Glass Animals