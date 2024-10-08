Hangman's Chair Team With Dool For '2 AM Thoughts'

(Nuclear Blast) Following A Loner album released in 2022, the French doom metal band Hangman's Chair returns today with a brand single '2 AM Thoughts' featuring Dool. The two bands will also be touring together in Europe this year.
Hangman's Chair stated about '2 AM Thoughts': "The idea of collaborating with Raven Von Dorst doesn't come from nowhere, we've been thinking about it since our last album. If we had to invite someone, it has to be Raven, we've known each other for quite a while long time now, played shows and partied together. Moreover, we share the same sensibilities.
"When the opportunity of touring with Dool became reality, it was the perfect time to record a song as one to solidified our bond. We came with music and words, Raven came with magical haunted voices. The title of the song speaks for itself, it deals with insomnia and thoughts you can experience during those moments such as anxiety, anguish, stress and doubts.
"The video is kinda special for us, we filmed our childhood friend Kéo Nackphouminh during his everyday life, struggling against his inner demons for years and being clean for 3 years now. For those wo don't know, he was the very first singer of Hangman's Chair appearing on our first album. Things have finally come full circle."
DOOL x HANGMAN'S CHAIR European Tour
10/10 - Colmar (FR) - Le Grillen
11/10 - Karlsruhe (GE) - Stadtmitte
12/10 - Cologne (GE) - Club Volta
14/10 - Hamburg (GE) - Bahnhof Pauli
15/10 - Copenhagen (DK) - Stengade
16/10 - Berlin (GE) - Hole44
17/10 - Poznań (PL) - 2Progi
18/10 - Kraków (PL) - Hype Park
19/10 - Vienne (AT) - Viper Room
21/10 - Aarau (CH) - Kiff
22/10 - Montpellier (FR) - Victoire 2
23/10 - Martigny (CH) - Sunset Bar
24/10 - Paris (FR) - Trabendo
25/10 - Nilvange (FR) - Le Gueulard Plus
26/10 - Wasquehal (FR) - The Black Lab
27/10 - Aalst (BE) - Cinema
29/10 - Bristol (UK- The Fleece
30/10 - London (UK) - Downstairs at the Dome
31/10 - Dublin (IR) - Grand Social
01/11 - Glasgow (UK) - Slay
02/11 - Manchester (UK) - Damnation Festival
