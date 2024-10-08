Hangman's Chair Team With Dool For '2 AM Thoughts'

(Nuclear Blast) Following A Loner album released in 2022, the French doom metal band Hangman's Chair returns today with a brand single '2 AM Thoughts' featuring Dool. The two bands will also be touring together in Europe this year.

Hangman's Chair stated about '2 AM Thoughts': "The idea of collaborating with Raven Von Dorst doesn't come from nowhere, we've been thinking about it since our last album. If we had to invite someone, it has to be Raven, we've known each other for quite a while long time now, played shows and partied together. Moreover, we share the same sensibilities.

"When the opportunity of touring with Dool became reality, it was the perfect time to record a song as one to solidified our bond. We came with music and words, Raven came with magical haunted voices. The title of the song speaks for itself, it deals with insomnia and thoughts you can experience during those moments such as anxiety, anguish, stress and doubts.

"The video is kinda special for us, we filmed our childhood friend Kéo Nackphouminh during his everyday life, struggling against his inner demons for years and being clean for 3 years now. For those wo don't know, he was the very first singer of Hangman's Chair appearing on our first album. Things have finally come full circle."

DOOL x HANGMAN'S CHAIR European Tour

10/10 - Colmar (FR) - Le Grillen

11/10 - Karlsruhe (GE) - Stadtmitte

12/10 - Cologne (GE) - Club Volta

14/10 - Hamburg (GE) - Bahnhof Pauli

15/10 - Copenhagen (DK) - Stengade

16/10 - Berlin (GE) - Hole44

17/10 - Poznań (PL) - 2Progi

18/10 - Kraków (PL) - Hype Park

19/10 - Vienne (AT) - Viper Room

21/10 - Aarau (CH) - Kiff

22/10 - Montpellier (FR) - Victoire 2

23/10 - Martigny (CH) - Sunset Bar

24/10 - Paris (FR) - Trabendo

25/10 - Nilvange (FR) - Le Gueulard Plus

26/10 - Wasquehal (FR) - The Black Lab

27/10 - Aalst (BE) - Cinema

29/10 - Bristol (UK- The Fleece

30/10 - London (UK) - Downstairs at the Dome

31/10 - Dublin (IR) - Grand Social

01/11 - Glasgow (UK) - Slay

02/11 - Manchester (UK) - Damnation Festival

