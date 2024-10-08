Imminence Announce North American Headline Tour

(Atom Splitter) Imminence are pleased to announce that they will embark on a headline North American tour in Spring 2024, featuring support from Landmvrks and Jiluka. The trek kicks off March 8 at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts, and runs through April 5 at the Starland Ballroom in New Jersey. All dates are below. Get tickets here.
"We proudly announce the return of 'The Black Tour' to North America," the band enthuses. "With a sold-out European leg of our album tour, The Black has grown faster and bigger than we could ever have imagined. Joined by Landmvrks and Jiluka, we return to the United States and Canada, stronger than ever, and ready to take 'The Black Tour' to even more cities in North America. From Sweden with love."
With the remarkable global success of the latest album The Black, released on April 12, Imminence have recently proven themselves to be one of the fastest growing acts in the modern alternative music scene. The astonishing response to the band's first full U.S. headline tour, with a majority of sold out dates and a summer full of appearances on some of the most respected festivals in Europe, along with several support shows with Bring Me The Horizon, speaks volumes of the dynamic position Imminence have recently gained. Imminence show no signs of slowing down after the album release, as evidenced by reimagined versions of album tracks that have been met with much fanfare as well as the band's return to the U.S. for another tour next year.
After the re-release of single track "Death by a Thousand Cuts," featuring Lucas Woodland (Holding Absence), the Swedish armada breathed new life into the album with live rendition of the "The Black."
They followed with the re-release of "Continuum," featuring Niklas Karlsson of Orbit Culture.
"This new version of 'Continuum' is a testament to the relentless energy of Scandinavian metal, reclaiming its rightful place at the forefront of modern heavy music," the band shares.
IMMINENCE ON TOUR:
WITH LANDMVRKS + JILUKA:
3/8 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
3/9 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
3/10 - Toronto, ON - History
3/11 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
3/12 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
3/14 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera
3/15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
3/16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
3/18 - Denver, CO - The Ogden
3/19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
3/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
3/22 - San Diego, CA - Observatory Northpark
3/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
3/25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
3/26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
3/28 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
3/29 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
3/30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
4/1 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA
4/3 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian
4/4 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
4/5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
