Keith Urban To Co-Host and Headline New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

(The GreenRoom) CBS Presents NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH, to be headlined and co-hosted by 4x GRAMMY award-winning artist Keith Urban. Kane Brown and Jelly Roll will join Urban live from the Bicentennial Mall stage. ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's Rachel Smith will return as co-host. NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH, airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).*

As previously announced, the star-studded entertainment special will feature high-energy performances from country music's hottest superstars, including Kane Brown, Jelly Roll and many more. The five-hour star-studded entertainment special will air across multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight, ET, culminating with the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and fireworks at midnight CT.

NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE'S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with Music City Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.

Related Stories

Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan Lead GoldenSky Country Music Festival Lineup

Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert To Perform At People's Choice Country Awards

Tyler Hubbard Shares Dancin' In The Country (Demo - feat. Keith Urban)

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban Lead First Round Of CMT Awards Performers

News > Keith Urban