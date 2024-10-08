Less Than Jake Announce Uncharted EP With 'Sunny Side' Video

(BPM) Set sail for uncharted waters with ska-punk legends Less Than Jake. The band has today announced their new EP, Uncharted, set to be released on November 15 via Pure Noise Records. Along with the news comes their latest single and music video "Sunny Side".

Uncharted is a culmination of the band's latest singles, including "Brand New Day", "Not My Problem", "Walking Pipebomb", and "Broken Words", with the artwork coming together to complete the treasure map.

"Man, the main riff in drop D has been around forever. I wrote that back when we were demoing for the Anthem record," recalls frontman/guitarist Chris DeMakes. "It just never felt right, and was shelved. I never forgot about the idea. This time, Roger wrote the choruses, and I came up with the U2 stadium rock guitar bridge. Matt found the drum feel and groove that I was searching for all those years earlier, and the brass added a horn hook over the big guitar riff - one that rivals any of their catchiest parts. I can't wait to play this one live."

Adds bassist/vocalist Roger Lima: "LTJ has messed with the slow and heavy vibe on a few songs, but I feel like we finally got it right with 'Sunny Side'. Between the grooves, the changes, the horns and the lyrics, we are pumping this one on all cylinders."

He continues, "'Sunny Side' is like a reminder to actively make an effort to live in the present. Move past your old haunts and be the absolute best version of you that you can."

Fans around the world can catch Less Than Jake on the road throughout the rest of 2024 and into 2025. The band wrapped up their European tour this past summer, and recently kicked off their fall US Final Visit To Rockview Tour. They'll be traveling to Australia later this fall and recently announced that they will be headlining Slam Dunk Festival in the UK next spring.

