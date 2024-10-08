Stick To Your Guns Announce 'Keep Planting Flowers' Record Release Show

(Atom Splitter) Stick To Your Guns have announced a record release show set for Friday, January 10, 2025, with special guests The Warriors, Mugshot, Stateside, and Initiate at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California to celebrate the release of their new album, "Keep Planting Flowers". Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.

"Keep Planting Flowers is a collection of songs that exist to spite the nihilistic narrative that plagues our minds and societies," vocalist Jesse Barnett says about the album. "One that says things are just the way that they are and that regardless of the burning rage or depthless depression that this fills us with, there is simply nothing we can do about it. I militantly reject such a joyless outlook on the one life that I get the honor of living. A new world needs a new you, so no matter how bad things get, keep planting flowers."

Regarding the "Severed Forever" single and video, Barnett continues, "In an industry where there is only one true artist for every 250 entrepreneurs, this song is a dedication to the 'artists and musicians' who are nothing more than lackeys or the errand boys of their keepers. I have severed myself completely from the superficial competitive market mentality of 'f*** thy neighbor' to one that aligns more with the yearning of my spirit. I'm not going to pretend lines haven't been drawn. I chose my side and I have found purpose in who and what I fight for."

Besides the record release party in January, STYG will spend the next several months on the road. The band is touring with Bane this fall. Then, they head to Europe in January and February with Bodysnatcher, Elwood Stray, and No Cure. They will hit North American with Paleface Swiss in the spring of next year.

STICK TO YOUR GUNS ON TOUR:

WITH BANE:

10/11 - Rutherford, NJ

10/12 - Brooklyn, NY

10/13 - Providence, RI

10/14 - Portland, ME

10/16 - Montreal, QC

10/17 - Toronto, ON

10/18 - Toledo, OH

10/19 - Milwaukee, WI

10/20 - St Paul, MN

11/8 - Dallas, TX

11/9 - Houston, TX

11/10 - Austin, TX

11/13 - San Diego, CA

11/14 - Los Angeles, CA

11/15 - Berkeley, CA

11/17 - Mesa, AZ

WITH PALEFACE SWISS:

3/20 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

3/21 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

3/22 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

3/23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

3/26 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

3/27 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

3/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

3/29 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

3/30 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

4/01 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

4/02 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

4/03 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

4/04 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

4/05 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

4/06 - Wichita, KS - Wave

4/08 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes

4/09 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

4/10 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatr

4/11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile

4/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

4/13 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Roseville

4/15 - Portland, OR - Dante's

4/16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

4/17 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

4/18 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

4/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

4/20 - Denver, CO - Summit

4/22 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

4/23 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood Saloon

4/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4/25 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

