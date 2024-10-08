The Used's Bert McCracken Launching robbietheused Fall Tour

(BPM) The Used's frontman Bert McCracken has announced that he will be hitting the road to support his debut full length album under his solo project, robbietheused, which comes out October 25 via Big Noise Records.
Following the success of his latest singles, "Terrible" and "The Feels", the LP dips its toes into uncharted territory for Bert, as the famously known Alternative Rock star with a lifelong passion for pop music.
"Any feeling is valid-and to be able to put it to song is incredible," robbietheused says. "And there's so much room in this world for positivity. I want this music to show that there's room for love. There's room for growth. There's room for redemption. There's so many good people-and so many good things happening."
robbietheused will be taking these new tracks on the road, on his highly anticipated, limited 5 stop fall tour kicking off on October 30 in Anaheim, CA, followed by shows in major cities: Los Angeles, Philadelphia and New York City. The tour will wrap up on November 5 in Asbury Park, NJ.
2024 Fall Tour Dates
October 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - The Parish
October 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
November 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
November 4 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
November 6 - Asbury, NJ - House of Independents
