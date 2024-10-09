Against The Current's Chrissy Costanza Releases Debut Solo EP

(The Syndicate) Leading up to her debut solo EP VII, available today, renowned powerhouse vocalist of the alternative sensation Against The Current, Chrissy Costanza, who captivates 4.5 million listeners monthly on Spotify and has garnered over 3 billion streams, made a bold entrance into the solo music scene. Costanza's debut solo single, "7 Minutes In Hell" represented a pivotal moment in her career, which was ultimately followed up with a pop/rock ballad "I Tried To Act Your Age", giving fans a little more of what they could expect with VII.
The seven tracks on VII represents a new chapter for Costanza. She adds "VII is a true reflection of my journey as an artist and every track holds a piece of my evolution-both musically and personally. I wanted to push boundaries, experiment with new sounds, and give my fans something raw and real.
"It's a new chapter for me that feels closer to my soul than ever before. Through these seven songs, I explored my love for fantasy and mythology, imagining myself as Icarus with wings of wax and feathers, hurtling towards the sun." Check out the EP here
