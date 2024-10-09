Bailey Zimmerman and Riley Green Lead The American Rodeo Championship Weekend Lineup

(EB) Teton Ridge, a premier force in Western sports, media, and entertainment, announces a star-studded music lineup for the 12th Annual "The American Rodeo Championship Weekend," which will take place April 11-12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday, April 11 is Bailey Zimmerman, Academy of Country Music Awards "New Male Artist of the Year" nominee. Known for his passionate performances, Zimmerman will bring unmatched energy to the opening night as the final "Contender" field is determined. The Top 5 Contenders advance to Saturday for a shot at the $1 Million bonus.

The excitement continues on Saturday, April 12 with Riley Green, a country sensation celebrated for his chart-topping hits and authentic Southern sound. Green will take the stage for a powerhouse performance, delivering his signature mix of modern hits and classic country. Joining him is rising star Ella Langley, whose soulful voice and powerful stage presence are sure to captivate the crowd. Together, Green and Langley will close the weekend with an electrifying performance that promises to be unforgettable for music and rodeo fans alike.

"The American Rodeo Championship Weekend" merges high-stakes rodeo action with performances from music's biggest stars, offering a unique blend of sport and entertainment. Fans can cheer on both rodeo's reigning champions as well as underdog "Contenders" who are chasing life-changing payouts. In 2024, a record-breaking $4.6 million was awarded to athletes, cementing The American Rodeo as one of the most lucrative events in Western sports.

Two-Day Packages and Infield Party Passes for The American Rodeo Championship Weekend go on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 am CT, with prices starting at $43. These packages and passes include access to both the rodeo and performances across both days. The Infield Party Pass offers an epic new experience, giving rodeo and concert fans an exclusive chance to be right in the heart of the action on the arena floor. Single-day tickets will go on sale in January 2025.

"The American Rodeo is where the grit of Western sports meets the energy of live music, and this year's lineup is going to be truly special," said Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge. "Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, and Ella Langley represent the best of modern country, and we're thrilled to bring that same spirit of authenticity and excitement to the heart of rodeo. Our goal is to create a weekend that's unforgettable for fans, athletes, and music lovers alike, continuing to push the boundaries of what this event can be."

"The American Rodeo has been a tremendous event the past two years, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Teton Ridge as the event returns to Globe Life Field for a third consecutive year," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment, the exclusive events partner of the Texas Rangers. "Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, and Ella Langley will continue a strong tradition of star-studded musical additions to the event, and will make for a memorable two nights for rodeo and country music fans at Globe Life Field next spring."

