Carly Pearce's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

(fcc) While on the road for her hummingbird world tour, GRAMMY-winning country star Carly Pearce stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her red hot single "truck on fire" from her critically acclaimed fourth studio album hummingbird.
A physical representation of the world created with her hummingbird album, the tour sees Carly unveil her most detailed stage design yet with a dreamlike, lush naturescape complete with wooden accents and a multitude of florals. Presented by Conundrum Wines, the 40+ date tour continues tonight in Tucson and will proceed through North American cities like Las Vegas, Cleveland and Calgary before heading overseas in February 2025 for an EU/UK run of shows including stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Dublin.
To close out the tour, Carly will head back to the United States stopping in cities like Milwaukee, Columbus, Indianapolis, Houston, Tulsa, and Phoenix before concluding on May 16, 2025 in Nashville, TN. Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lang, Wade Bowen and Carter Faith will join Carly as support on select dates.
Carly Pearce - the hummingbird world tour
+Karley Scott Collins
#Matt Lang
*Wade Bowen
^Carter Faith
~Festival date
Date - City - Venue
October 3, 2024 - Windsor, ON - Caesar Windsor +
October 4, 2024 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond +
October 5, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre +
October 10, 2024 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theatre +
October 11, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl +
October 12, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta ~
October 24, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Live Event Center +
October 25, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. +
November 9, 2024 - New Town, ND - 4 Bears Casino & Lodge
November 12, 2024 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre #
November 13, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall #
November 15, 2024 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre #
November 16, 2024 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre #
February 9, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns *
February 10, 2025 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall *
February 12, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega *
February 13, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan *
February 14, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk *
February 16, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg *
February 17, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine *
February 19, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire *
February 20, 2025 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire *
February 21, 2025 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol *
February 22, 2025 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham *
February 24, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall *
February 25, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow *
February 26, 2025 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Waterfront Hall *
February 28, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy *
March 20, 2025 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino
March 21, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater
March 22, 2025 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre
March 28, 2025 - Salamanca, NY - Seneca Allegany Resort
March 29, 2025 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Great Cedar Showroom
April 10, 2025 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! - Indoor Music Hall ^
April 11, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^
April 12, 2025 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre ^
April 17, 2025 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston ^
April 18, 2025 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas ^
April 19, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino ^
April 22, 2025 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts ^
April 24, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^
May 1, 2025 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore ^
May 2, 2025 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Bethlehem ^
May 3, 2025 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino ^
May 16, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Carly Pearce Launches North American hummingbird Tour
Carly Pearce Announces Headlining Hummingbird World Tour
Carly Pearce Following Chris Stapleton Collab With 'truck on fire'
Carly Pearce Continues Through The Lens Series With New Song 'Fault Line'
The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing' Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale- Motley Crue Have Limited Edition 'Too Fast For Love' Reissues- more
Motley Crue Arrive At First Hollywood Takeover Show In Unexpected Way- Coldplay North American Tour- Fleetwood Mac Weekend Coming To AXS TV- Eagles- more
Keith Urban & Bailey Zimmerman Added To Concert for Carolina- Carly Pearce's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online- more
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
The Allman Brothers Band Pay Tribute To Johnny Neel
Creed And Sevendust To End Year With Three New Shows
Watch Metallica Rock 'Inamorata' In Mexico City
The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing'
Allman Brothers Band's Final Concert Set For Special Releases
Memphis May Fire Declare 'Hell Is Empty' With New Video
Surrender The Ghost Share 'We Don't Do Pity' Video and Ink With PNWK
Imagine Dragons To Rock Vietnam At The 8WONDER Winter Festival