Erasure Vinyl Reissue Will Include Long Out-Of-Print 'The Violet Flame'

(Mute) Erasure, the award-winning songwriting duo of Andy Bell & Vince Clarke, will release limited vinyl editions of Tomorrow's World (2011), Snow Globe (2013) and the long out-of-print The Violet Flame (2014), via Mute on December 13, 2024.

Tomorrow's World (available on limited edition clear vinyl) is a collection of classic Erasure tracks that finds the duo in their fourth decade together sounding simultaneously contemporary and classic. Consequence wrote of the release, "if you want an example of the first wave of synthpop and excellently crafted, catchy dance music, there aren't many better than Erasure, and this is another album that affirms their reputation". The album, featuring the singles "When I Start To (Break It All Down)", "Be With You", "A Whole Lotta Love Run Riot" and "Fill Us With Fire", was recorded in Maine, London and Los Angeles. It was produced by Frankmusic (Lady Gaga, Pet Shop Boys, Ellie Goulding) following a four year break between albums (during that time Andy Bell released his solo album Don't Stop and Vince Clarke reunited with Alison Moyet for a Yazoo tour).

Snow Globe (available on limited edition pink vinyl) is the duo's first festive album release and sees Erasure eschew the hackneyed bells, whistles, glitter and tinsel often associated with Christmas, instead presenting a leftfield take on the genre. Purposefully stripped-down and often eerie tracks emphasize some of the less glitzy and more melancholic aspects of the season, while singles like "Make It Wonderful" point to the universal hope that this time can bring. Described by The Quietus as "...a fantastic bloody record full stop", it was produced by Erasure, Gareth Jones and Richard X, and features their modern take on the traditional Latin carol, "Gaudete", as well renditions of "White Christmas" and "Silent Night".

The Violet Flame (available on limited edition white vinyl) arrived the following year, and embodies the sound of a duo refreshed and reinvigorated. Record Collector declared "Erasure have memorably found their dancing feet again with an uplifting, melodic set", while The Times wrote of their "disco-pop carnival". Produced by Richard X (Goldfrapp, SOPHIE, Róisin Murphy), the themes of love, hope, transformation and new beginnings imbue the album, presenting us with a band with a new zest for the future. The album marks, incredibly, the first time that the tracks didn't begin life on guitar or piano. The album flowed from electronic dance grooves, bringing an anthemic mood that comes through in the singles "Elevation", "Reason:, and the Halloween release, "Dead of Night".

Erasure are one of the UK's most enduring and award-winning songwriting partnerships. The BRIT and Ivor Novello-winning pop duo have sold over 25 million albums worldwide since they formed in 1985, released a staggering 18 studio albums, including 2020's The Neon which was followed by Day-Glo (Based on a True Story), a unique release that reconstructed, and rearranged the original with new vocals.

The reissues can be pre-ordered here

