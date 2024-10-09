Kelly Deco Shares 'Get Out' Lyric Video

(Chipster) Kelly Deco has released a lyric video for the brand new single "Get Out". The track comes from his forthcoming archive released titled album, "Venus" that arrives this winter. Steeped in the magic and mystery of an artist's life in the Hollywood movie machinery, vintage-futurism storyteller Kelly Deco moves through space and time with imaginary twists on figures we sometimes see in the sky and know in our hearts. Deco's last album Constellation was produced by legendary and Grammy award winning music producer Val Garay (Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Kim Carnes, etc.) and released through Deko Entertainment. The album had eleven brand new songs with standout tracks "Automat Girl", "David Bowie's Brain", and "Creature Dreams."

The indefinite progression of time from past to present to the future, joins together the two Kelly Deco albums, Constellation with other worldly focus on time travel, lore, and space exploration, and Venus, with all the fiery turmoil as a stark wake up call to where we may end up when the past, the future, and political climates repeat themselves. Kelly Deco expands on his vintage futurism galactic storytelling theme, with select recordings capturing the recurrent culture of political unrest.

An archive of Kelly Deco's lifelong song writing adventures, the music of Kelly Deco Venus speaks truth of the present world, each song expressing words of reality in its own Kelly Deco artistic way, as he explains, "Venus has bright star enigma, Roman Goddess of Love, and Tranquil Beauty, yet a planet of volatile heat and atmospheric turbulence, spinning clockwise unlike any other, Venus holds life lessons for humanity, and her mystery will lead us all."

Kelly Deco Venus tells a story of life, love, galactic exploration and political climate, which are currently relevant as a continuation of Kelly Deco's vintage futurism theme. Artwork was provided again by futuristic graphic artist Ioannis (Alan Parsons Project, Uriah Heep, Fates Warning, etc...). With Venus you can "Take a look at what's going down"; with "Get Out", take your "Places" in the world, or check for "No Reality", and "Armageddon" to get started while searching for the "American Dream."

