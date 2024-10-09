The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing'

(Capitol) "A Fragile Thing" is the second track to be taken from The Cure's long-awaited new album, Songs Of A Lost World released on November 1st. The album, their 14th studio release, is their first in 16 years. Songs from the record were previewed during The Cure's 90-date, 33-country 'Shows Of A Lost World' tour, for more than 1.3 million people to overwhelming fan and critical acclaim.
Robert Smith says of the new single, "A Fragile Thing is driven by the difficulties we face in choosing between mutually exclusive needs and how we deal with the futile regret that can follow these choices, however sure we are that the right choices have been made... it can often be very hard to be the person that you really need to be."
Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK.
Songs Of A Lost World was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums / percussion, Roger O'Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales.
Robert Smith created the sleeve concept, and Andy Vella, a long-time Cure collaborator, handled the album's art and design. The cover art features 'Bagatelle', a 1975 sculpture by Janez Pirnat.
Songs Of A Lost World will be released as a 1LP, a Miles Showell Abbey Road half-speed master 2LP, marble-colored 1LP, double Cassette, CD, a deluxe CD package with a Blu-ray featuring an instrumental version of the record and a Dolby Atmos mix of the album, and digital formats.
THE CURE
SONGS OF A LOST WORLD
ALONE
AND NOTHING IS FOREVER
A FRAGILE THING
WARSONG
DRONE:NODRONE
I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE
ALL I EVER AM
ENDSONG
The Cure Reveal Special Halloween Plans
The Cure Stream New Song 'Alone'
The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Was Diagnosed With Lymphoma
The Cure Releasing First New Songs In Over A Decade
The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing' Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale- Motley Crue Have Limited Edition 'Too Fast For Love' Reissues- more
Motley Crue Arrive At First Hollywood Takeover Show In Unexpected Way- Coldplay North American Tour- Fleetwood Mac Weekend Coming To AXS TV- Eagles- more
Keith Urban & Bailey Zimmerman Added To Concert for Carolina- Carly Pearce's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online- more
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
The Allman Brothers Band Pay Tribute To Johnny Neel
Creed And Sevendust To End Year With Three New Shows
Watch Metallica Rock 'Inamorata' In Mexico City
The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing'
Allman Brothers Band's Final Concert Set For Special Releases
Memphis May Fire Declare 'Hell Is Empty' With New Video
Surrender The Ghost Share 'We Don't Do Pity' Video and Ink With PNWK
Imagine Dragons To Rock Vietnam At The 8WONDER Winter Festival