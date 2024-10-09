The Cure Share New Song 'A Fragile Thing'

(Capitol) "A Fragile Thing" is the second track to be taken from The Cure's long-awaited new album, Songs Of A Lost World released on November 1st. The album, their 14th studio release, is their first in 16 years. Songs from the record were previewed during The Cure's 90-date, 33-country 'Shows Of A Lost World' tour, for more than 1.3 million people to overwhelming fan and critical acclaim.

Robert Smith says of the new single, "A Fragile Thing is driven by the difficulties we face in choosing between mutually exclusive needs and how we deal with the futile regret that can follow these choices, however sure we are that the right choices have been made... it can often be very hard to be the person that you really need to be."

Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK.

Songs Of A Lost World was written and arranged by Robert Smith, produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice / guitar / 6string bass / keyboard, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums / percussion, Roger O'Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar. The album was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

Robert Smith created the sleeve concept, and Andy Vella, a long-time Cure collaborator, handled the album's art and design. The cover art features 'Bagatelle', a 1975 sculpture by Janez Pirnat.

Songs Of A Lost World will be released as a 1LP, a Miles Showell Abbey Road half-speed master 2LP, marble-colored 1LP, double Cassette, CD, a deluxe CD package with a Blu-ray featuring an instrumental version of the record and a Dolby Atmos mix of the album, and digital formats.

THE CURE

SONGS OF A LOST WORLD

ALONE

AND NOTHING IS FOREVER

A FRAGILE THING

WARSONG

DRONE:NODRONE

I CAN NEVER SAY GOODBYE

ALL I EVER AM

ENDSONG

