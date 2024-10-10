As I Lay Dying Unleash 'Whitewashed Tomb' Video

(Napalm) As I Lay Dying recently sparked a career-defining return to the scene, driven by the release of their upcoming eighth full-length studio album, Through Storms Ahead, out November 15, 2024 via Napalm Records. Poised to be one of the most highly-anticipated metal comebacks in years, the audacious new album features the critically-acclaimed new tracks "Burden", "The Cave We Fear To Enter", and the recently revealed "We Are The Dead" featuring guest vocalists Alex Terrible (Slaughter to Prevail) and Tom Barber (Chelsea Grin, Darko),

Today, a fourth new single arrives - the ominous metalcore anthem "Whitewashed Tomb" - alongside a brand new music video. The track bleeds in with a cinematic underscore before its potent vocal lines, hair-raising, rhythmic guitar leads and reverberating electronic atmosphere takes over.

Frontman Tim Lambesis says about the track and video: "'Whitewashed Tomb' represents a balance between the melody and aggression that AILD is known for with an interesting modern twist from the way that Phil and Hiram produced it. When Phil wrote the original demo, I could instantly appreciate the classic melodic-metal influences in the guitar melodies contrasted with an underlying darker theme. So, lyrically it seemed fitting for me to focus on the metaphor of a whitewashed tomb. It is something clean and beautiful at a first glance until the darker hidden side is revealed. I also love what Ryan Neff added to solidify that sense of contrast vocally, as well."

