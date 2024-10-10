Disturbed Announce North American The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour

(Live Nation) Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed announces their 34-date The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour which will kick off in Nampa, ID on February 25th and is produced by Live Nation. The tour celebrates 25 years of Disturbed's seminal debut album which launched the band into public consciousness and is one of the most important and influential heavy metal albums of all time. Each night will feature two sets of music, opening with Disturbed playing the five times platinum The Sickness in full, followed by a full set of greatest hits.

The first half of the tour will feature support from special guests Three Days Grace, featuring the return of original singer Adam Gontier, and opener Sevendust, and the second half will feature special guests Daughtry with opener Nothing More. Tickets and VIP will be available starting with an Artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, October 15 at 10 AM local time. Fans have the ability to pre-register for pre-sale tickets at https://disturbed.live/. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, October 18 at 10 AM local time. Dates in the UK and Europe will be announced soon.

Since The Sickness was released in 2000, the album was certified five times platinum by the RIAA, spent a total of 106 weeks on the US Billboard 200 chart, and Revolver named it one of "Top 25 Debut Hard Rock Albums." Billboard said of the title track upon release: "'Down With The Sickness' is, of course, the quintessential Disturbed song, harnessing all the band's seethe and its now-famous tribal beat and guitar chug into three and a half minutes of alt-metal mayhem. It's menacing, it's rhythmic, it's rebellious."

Disturbed The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour

Feb 25 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena*

Feb 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena*

Mar 02 Saint Louis, MO Enterprise Center*

Mar 04 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum*

Mar 06 Minneapolis, MN Target Center*

Mar 08 Chicago, IL United Center*

Mar 10 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena*

Mar 12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center*

Mar 14 Boston, MA TD Garden*

Mar 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena*

Mar 19 Montreal, QC Centre Bell*

Mar 21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden*

Mar 29 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center^

Mar 31 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse^

Apr 02 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center^

Apr 04 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center^

Apr 05 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena^

Apr 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena^

Apr 09 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse^

Apr 12 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center^

Apr 14 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center^

Apr 16 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC^

Apr 18 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena^

Apr 23 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena^

Apr 25 San Antonio, TX Front Bank Center^

Apr 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena^

Apr 28 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center^

May 05 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena^

May 07 Portland, OR Moda Center^

May 09 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center^

May 10 San Francisco, CA Chase Center^

May 13 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum^

May 15 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center^

May 17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena^

*with special guests Three Days Grace and opener Sevendust

^with special guests Daughtry and opener Nothing More

