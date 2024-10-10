Foster The People Map Out Paradise State of Mind Tour

(Atlantic) RIAA Multi-Platinum and Diamond-certified group Foster The People have announced their North American headline "Paradise State of Mind Tour" with special guest Good Neighbours. The 23-city run, produced by Live Nation, gets underway January 25, 2025 at The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA and then travels through early March.
Highlights include stops at such prestigious venues as Los Angeles, CA's Hollywood Palladium (February 6), Las Vegas, NV's Fontainebleau Las Vegas (February 8), Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (February 15), Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Paramount (February 24), and Atlanta, GA's Tabernacle (February 28). Pre-sale registration is available now. Pre-sales begin Tuesday, October 15th at 10:00 am (local). General on-sales follow on Friday, October 18th at 10:00 am (local).
The eagerly awaited tour celebrates the recent arrival of Foster The People's acclaimed new album, Paradise State of Mind, available now via Atlantic Records HERE. Produced by Foster The People lead singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mark Foster and bandmate Isom Innis with contributions from Paul Epworth, Jack Pe-ate, Chrome Sparks, and Asa Taccone at studios in London and Los Angeles (including East West Studios' famed Studio Three, the room where The Beach Boys recorded Pet Sounds), the album is highlighted by such acclaimed tracks as "Chasing Low Vibrations," "Take Me Back" and the cosmically catchy first single, "Lost In Space." Hailed by Consequence for "(invoking) moments of psychedelia, the space age, the anthemic of the '80s, and dramatic disco strings," the latter track arrived alongside an official music video directed by award-winning filmmaker Rupert Höller and currently boasting over 1.5 million views.
"I think the trickiest part about this record was trying to be authentic about what had been going on with me," says Mark Foster, "without writing something super dark and without glossing over it, either. Because, to me, it was really important that hope remain at the core of this whole thing. People need hope. I need hope. And when I think about what hope is - it's having the courage to walk towards something that you think can be better, while fully acknowledging the darkness and reality around you. That was the goal, walking into this album, which was actually really tricky - to make something that rang true to what was on my mind, but that had this much groove and that would be fun to dance to. You know, to me, they're like Trojan Horses, the message is hiding in the melody."
PARADISE STATE OF MIND TOUR 2024/2025
WITH SPECIAL GUEST GOOD NEIGHBOURS
OCTOBER
11 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival *
JANUARY 2025
25 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
27 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
28 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
31 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ^
FEBRUARY 2025
3 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
6 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
8 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
12 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Denver
14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
18 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
19 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
22 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston
24 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
27 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
MARCH 2025
3 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
5 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
6 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
* Festival Appearance
^ Non-Live Nation Date
