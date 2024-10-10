The Oak Ridge Boys Premiere New Song 'That's The Way Mama Made It'

(2911) GRAMMY Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys have announced the release of their upcoming album Mama's Boys, set to drop on Friday, October 25 via Lightning Rod/Thirty Tigers. This album marks their fifth collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb and was recorded at Nashville's legendary RCA Studio A and Blackbird Studios. Building anticipation for the release, the third single, "That's The Way Mama Made It," written by Leroy Powell, David Cobb, and Duane Allen, features the newest Oak Ridge Boy, Ben James on lead vocals and is now available for download and streaming on all digital platforms, with an exclusive premiere on RFD-TV.

"Leroy Powell came into the control room with parts of a song going around in his head," shares Duane Allen. "He was almost in a writer's trance. David Cobb and I were there early. Leroy needed help with lines and words. Very quickly, the structure of the song fell in place. I felt it should be a Ben James feature, so we recorded the tracks in a key at the top of my range. You may have heard about songs being written in Nashville, and you go right into the studio and record it. This is it!!!!"

The Oak Ridge Boys have long had a gift for connecting with listeners through their heartfelt lyrics and rich harmonies, and their upcoming album Mama's Boys, the first to feature Ben James on tenor, is no exception.

"If you'd told me when I was a little kid that I would be on a recording with any of The Oak Ridge Boys, I wouldn't have believed you. It was a dream come true," shares Ben James.

The group has carefully selected songs that pay tribute not only to their own mothers, but to mothers everywhere who bring life, hope, and unconditional love. This album is a heartfelt celebration of the profound impact that mothers, and other strong women, have had in shaping our lives. With Mama's Boys, Cobb and The Oak Ridge Boys strike a powerful emotional chord, reminding us of the lasting bond we share with the women who raised us.

The Oak Ridge Boys continue on their 2024-2025 tour, which includes a 10-city 2024 Christmas tour. The Boys were also excited to launch their new website this year with a new look, store, videos, and more!

Mama's Boys Track Listing:

01. That's The Way Mama Made It

02. Mama's Boys

03. Mama's Teaching Angels How To Sing

04. Ever With Me

05. Her Voice

06. Mama Sang For Me

07. Come On Home

08. I Thought About You, Lord (Featuring Willie Nelson)

09. Sweetest Gift

10. Divine Witness

Upcoming Oak Ridge Boys Tour Dates Include:

OCT 18 - Turfway Park / Florence, Ky.

OCT 19 - Walker's Bluff Casino / Carterville, Ill.

OCT 25 - Greenville Municipal Auditorium / Greenville, Texas

OCT 26 - Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

NOV 13 - Medina Entertainment Center / Medina, Minn.

NOV 14 - Prairies Edge Casino Resort / Granite Falls, Minn.

NOV 15 - Sevenwinds Casino, Lodge & Conference Center / Hayward, Wis.

NOV 16 - Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel / Tama, Iowa

NOV 21 - Performing Arts Center - Kent State Tuscarawas / New Philadelphia, Ohio

NOV 22 - Macomb Center for the Performing Arts / Clinton Township, Mich.

NOV 23 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort / Mount Pleasant, Mich.

10-City Christmas Tour

NOV 29 - The Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 30 - H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center / Shippensburg, Pa.

DEC 04 - The Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 05 - Rialto Square Theatre / Joliet, Ill.

DEC 06 - Resch Center / Green Bay, Wis.

DEC 07 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre / Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

DEC 08 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre / Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

DEC 12 - The Tower Event & Concert Center / Marietta, Ohio

DEC 13 - Arcada Theater / St. Charles, Ill.

DEC 14 - Brown County Music Center / Nashville, Ind.

DEC 15 - Brown County Music Center / Nashville, Ind.

DEC 19 - SKyPAC - Main Hall / Bowling Green, Ky.

DEC 20 - Honeywell Center - Ford Theater / Wabash, Ind.

DEC 21 - Emens Auditorium - Ball State University / Muncie, Ind.

For more information on The Oak Ridge Boys, visit their website or follow them on social media.

