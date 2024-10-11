49 Winchester To Perform Benefit Concert For Hurricane Relief

(VLM) The ETSU Martin Center for the Arts is proud to present 49 Winchester for a special benefit concert to support Hurricane Helene relief efforts in East Tennessee, Western North Carolina, and Southwest Virginia through Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. The concert will take place on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., at the ETSU Martin Center in Johnson City.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, October 11, at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased through the ETSU Martin Center's official website, ETSUMartinCenter.org. Tickets range from $30.00 to $40.00. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, providing critical support to those impacted by the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene in East Tennessee, Western North Carolina, and Southwest Virginia.

"This concert embodies the spirit of Appalachia, where we come together to support one another in times of need. It's more than just music; it's a chance for our community to unite and help our neighbors after the devastation of Hurricane Helene," said Jennifer Clements, Executive Director of the ETSU Martin Center. "By partnering with 49 Winchester and Second Harvest Food Bank, we're creating an event that brings our community together in solidarity and support."

Hailing from the heart of Virginia, 49 Winchester is known for their distinctive blend of country, rock, and folk influences, garnering a dedicated following through their heartfelt lyrics and engaging live performances; contributing to their community is deeply important as they recognize the power of music to unite and uplift. By supporting local causes and participating in benefit events, the band aims to make a positive impact on the lives of those around them, reflecting the commitment to the very roots and values that inspire their music. Their efforts not only strengthen community ties but also resonate with fans who share a passion for fostering positive change.

Chase Chafin, bassist and founding member says, "49 Winchester is very proud to be from this region and looking after each other is a huge part of the ethos of Appalachia. We are very grateful for the support of our audience and all the folks back at home who have cheered us on for years. When something tragic happens, it affects all of us. We are doing this show at the end of the touring season in hopes of raising funds in support of the recovery efforts for our neighbors in Western North Carolina."

Since 1986, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee has led the fight against hunger in the region. As the only food bank serving an eight‐county area (Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties), Second Harvest distributes food through regional partnerships and programs. In fiscal year 2023, Second Harvest provided 10.8 million meals to those in need, serving over 40,000 individuals monthly through partner agencies and direct services. The food bank is a member of the Feeding America network, the nation's largest domestic hunger‐relief organization, and is committed to finding innovative ways to fight hunger and improve food security across the region.

