Armor For Sleep Share 'What I Beautiful World'

(CC) Equal Vision Records and Armor For Sleep are proud to present "What A Beautiful World," the seminal New Jersey post-hardcore band's latest single and the follow-up to "In Another Dream," Armor For Sleep's first new material since 2022's The Rain Museum. "'What A Beautiful World' is a song about examining toxic relationships we often find ourselves in and how hard it can be to free ourselves from situations that we know, ultimately, are unhealthy for us," frontman Ben Jorgensen said. "At the same time, this song is about looking back at those relationships and still appreciating the good parts."

Armor For Sleep will also be making two appearances around this year's When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV from October 18-20 where they will perform their celebrated album, What To Do When You Are Dead, in its entirety. Afterwards, the band will make a one-off headlining appearance at HB Social Club in Honolulu, HI on Thursday, October 24.

Fronted by singer/songwriter Ben Jorgensen, Armor For Sleep are considered one of the defining bands of the emo/post hardcore genre. Their beloved concept album, What To Do When You Are Dead, has sold over 400,000 copies worldwide and found them touring the world alongside huge acts such as Fall Out Boy, Linkin Park and My Chemical Romance.

15 years since its last album, the band's latest offering, The Rain Museum, finds them back home on Equal Vision Records where their career started, and it is arguably their most ambitious record to date - a 12-song collection that is equal parts beautiful and devastating. Initially intended to be a straight-up concept album based off of a short story penned by Jorgensen, the concept for The Rain Museum was built around a post-apocalyptic world where weather no longer exists on Earth and people come to a mysterious museum in the middle of the desert to look back on what life used to be like.

Originally planned as the follow-up to What To Do When You Are Dead, The Rain Museum had been shelved due to "bad advice" leading the band in another direction. Years later, the pandemic and the events of the real world encouraged Jorgensen to revisit the concept in order to put forth the finishing touches. Concurrently, his marriage of eight years began to fall apart, leaving Jorgensen to further infuse the science-fiction narrative with characteristics of his real life. The resulting record draws upon the best elements of Armor For Sleep's catalog while incorporating elevated songwriting and composition. Stay tuned for more music from Armor For Sleep being released over the next several months.

Armor For Sleep will be making the following appearances in October. Dates below.

OCTOBER

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Emo Pool Party at The STRAT Hotel (w/ Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery)

19-20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival ^

24 - Honolulu, HI - HB Social Club *

^ - Festival date

* - Headline show

