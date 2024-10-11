Chase Atlantic 'Ricochet' With New Single

(PAA) Globally acclaimed genre-bending band Chase Atlantic have unleashed their latest single, "Ricochet," a haunting glimpse into their upcoming fourth studio album Lost In Heaven, due out November 1st via Fearless Records.

"Ricochet" plunges into the heart of emotional turbulence and self-destruction, exploring themes of addiction, misfired intentions, and inner chaos. With hypnotic production and breathy dual vocals, the track seamlessly blends seductive allure with a dark, cinematic intensity. Layers of lush, atmospheric synths wrap around the narrative, drawing listeners into the band's distinct world of sonic experimentation. As the chorus builds and spirals, "RICOCHET" pulls back the veil on the struggle to escape pain through vices, capturing both the fleeting highs and the inevitable crashes.

Lost In Heaven marks yet another chapter in Chase Atlantic's evolution, a sonic journey that pushes boundaries while retaining the core elements that have captivated their global fanbase. Lead single "Die For Me" made an immediate impact, racking up over 17 million streams on Spotify and 2.5 million views on YouTube within its first month. The follow-up track "Doubt It" continues to push the envelope, offering a fresh, addictive sound that keeps listeners hooked and eager for what's next.

The trio's genre-defying sound remains at the heart of their appeal, effortlessly shifting between pop, rock, and R&B, while keeping a magnetic, unpredictable energy that resonates across diverse audiences. Known for their ability to shape-shift between music scenes, CHASE ATLANTIC have performed at major pop festivals like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Reading & Leeds, as they do touring with rock bands, but they all have one thing in common - passion.

In support of LOST IN HEAVEN, CHASE ATLANTIC will embark on a massive North American headline tour beginning October 16 in Irving, TX, with special guest 24kGoldn. The tour will hit major cities including stops at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and two nights at LA's Hollywood Palladium before wrapping up in their home country of Australia.

