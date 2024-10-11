Foghat Tribute Lonesome Dave Peverett With New Song 'On Tonsils & Sneakers'

(ABC) Foghat has written and recorded a brand-new song, "On Tonsils & Sneakers," dedicated to original lead singer and guitarist Lonesome Dave Peverett, who passed in 2000. The song's affectionate title is inspired by Peverett's infamous stage introduction, "...on Tonsils and Sneakers, I'm Lonesome Dave," and pays homage to the iconic shiny silver or gold sneakers he always wore on stage.

The song is being released on 7" 45 RPM Red Translucent vinyl and on the B-side will be "Black Days & Blue Nights" from SONIC MOJO, which pays tribute to the band's original slide guitarist, Rod Price, who passed away in 2005 and was written by FOGHAT's current lineup: founding drummer Roger Earl, lead singer/guitarist Scott Holt, slide guitarist/engineer/co-producer Bryan Bassett, bassist/vocalist Rodney O'Quinn.

The song is out today on all digital outlets, and the vinyl version will be released November 29 (Black Friday/Record Store Day) on their own label, Foghat Records, with distribution by Select-O-Hits in the U.S. and by Proper Music in the U.K. It will also be released in Europe on Metalville Records both digitally and on Clear 7" 45 RPM Vinyl on November 29.

FOGHAT chose to release both songs as a heartfelt tribute to their two original members. Founding member Roger Earl continues to keep the music alive, always paying respect to the bands roots and acknowledging the lasting contributions of Dave and Rod to the band's enduring legacy.

"When Lonesome Dave sang and played with this band, he gave nothing less than 100%," declares Roger Earl. "I loved playing with Dave. All I had to do was have fun playing drums. Yeah...Lonesome Dave on Tonsils and Sneakers!"

"Every once in a while you meet someone who changes the whole trajectory of your life," proclaims Bryan Bassett. "Lonesome Dave Peverett was that person for me. From the day we met in the late '80s our friendship blossomed, I became his touring partner, I met my future wife and became a part of the Foghat family. This song 'On Tonsils & Sneakers' is our tribute to him and was his unique way of introducing himself from the stage. Oh..and he loved designing his stage tennis shoes!"

"This song that the boys came up with really is a brilliant tribute to my Dad," says Jason Peverett, Dave's son.

