Joe Bonamassa Adds Third Rory Gallagher Celebration Show

10-11-2024
(Noble) Celebrated blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa and band will play a third night Live at the Marquee Cork as a special celebration of the legendary Rory Gallagher. The first two dates, 1st & 2nd July 2025 are now sold out.

In the years that have passed since Rory Gallagher's sudden death, aged 47 on June 14, 1995, his true stature has become bigger than ever before and relevant in the music universe. Rory was a self-taught virtuoso who forged a musical revolution, shunned the traps of fame and stardom yet became a universally acclaimed international superstar and an inspiration to many.

Rory performed over 2000 concerts throughout his illustrious music career but the emotive connection he made with audiences across the globe was greater than statistics could show. The fire in his fingertips was the thrilling result of hard work and dexterity, tireless energy, and dynamic drive.

Rory's influence spread through the generations - from Slash to Johnny Marr, from U2's The Edge to Queen's Brian May, and The Manic Street Preachers' James Dean Bradfield - any aspiring player who encountered him was bound to be energized or transformed by the power of the guitar.

Tickets for this third date on July 3rd will go on sale Thursday 17th October at 10am. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster.ie and Aikenpromotions.com.

