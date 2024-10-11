Reba McEntire Reveals 'Happy's Place' Theme Song

(The GreenRoom) Adding a new song to her Country Hall of Fame resume and for her millions of fans to enjoy, entertainment icon Reba McEntire has teamed up with renowned songwriter Carole King and written the show's theme song for her upcoming new NBC comedy, "Happy's Place."

The song, released by MCA Nashville, is available across all music platforms and will also debut on the "Happy's Place" series premiere, which is set for Friday Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. "Happy's Place" will stream the next day on Peacock.

"I'm so happy for the opportunity to write the theme song for "Happy's Place" with my good friend, Carole King," said Reba McEntire. "It just doesn't get much better than that! I hope my fans will love this song as much as they did the theme song for the "Reba" show," added McEntire.

"Happy's Place" stars Reba McEntire as her character, Bobbie, inherits her father's tavern (Happy's Place) and is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella, played by Belissa Escobedo, a twentysomething half-sister she never knew she had. The series also stars Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn.

"Happy's Place" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is created by Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott. Writer Kevin Abbott executive produces with Reba McEntire, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Matt Berry and Pamela Fryman.

