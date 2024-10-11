Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'

(fcc) Three-time Grammy winner and country-icon Tim McGraw debuts his release of the track "People Like Us". The track, and its accompanying lyric video is available now on all streaming platforms.

The track features McGraw's signature storytelling and celebrates the differences that connect us, highlighting the importance of coming together for the better. "People Like Us" is a song meant to remind fans that "we're all in this together" and walk on a common ground.

"People Like Us" was written by Scooter Carusoe and Tom Douglas and is produced by Byron Gallimore and McGraw. Tim's current single "One Bad Habit" recently reached Top 10 in Mediabase/Country Aircheck marking his 55th top 10 as a lead artist, with 62 including collaborations.

Related Stories

Carly Pearce Following Chris Stapleton Collab With 'truck on fire'

Tim McGraw Wraps His Sold-Out 'Standing Room Only' Tour

Tim McGraw's Sold-Out 'Standing Room Only' Tour Lives Up To Its Name

Tim McGraw Delivers 'One Bad Habit' Video As The Standing Room Only Tour Launches

News > Tim McGraw