Watch Pop Evil's 'What Remains' Video

(Atom Splitter) Pop Evil have shared the cinematic official music video for "What Remains", directed by Sam Shapiro. In the video, viewers will plunge into the dark, fragmented landscape of singer Leigh Kakaty's psyche, unraveling the thin line between self-identity and survival.
"The truest version of yourself comes from reaching within the darkest corners that you've kept hidden from the world," explains Kakaty. "It's in those shadows that you'll uncover the reasons for your transformation. I have evolved into something new. I am not who I used to be. I am what remains."
The song was produced by Wage War's Cody Quistad and serves as the dawn of a new era for Pop Evil, which the band promises will be its most sonically heavy. "What Remains" currently sits Top 15 on the Mainstream Active Rock Chart.
Later this month, Pop Evil will embark on "The Animal Instinct Tour," which is a co-headline run with Bad Wolves. Sierra Pilot and Oni will serve as support. The trek kicks off October 30 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and runs through November 30 in Lexington, Kentucky. Additional Pop Evil shows are also on deck.
Kakaty previously confirmed the new lineup, saying, "We are also proud to officially announce the newest member of the Pop Evil lineup - Blake Allison." Allison is replacing departed member Hayley Cramer on drums, joining Kakaty and fellow bandmates, guitarists Dave Grahs and Nick Fuelling, and bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser.
POP EVIL ON TOUR:
THE ANIMAL INSTINCT TOUR:
10/30 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans*
10/31 - Spartanburg, SC - The Hall*
11/1 - Orlando, FL - Addition Financial Arena - WJRR Halloweenie Roast**
11/2 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits (Acoustic Show)***
11/3 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar*
11/6 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
11/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian
11/8 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
11/9 - Albany, NY - Empire
11/10 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
11/12 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive
11/13 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
11/14 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag
11/15 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
11/16 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
11/17 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City
11/19 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive
11/20 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive
11/22 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz
11/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II
11/24 - Omaha, NE - Admiral
11/26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
11/27 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's
11/29 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
11/30 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
*No Bad Wolves
**Supporting Wage War
***Pop Evil Only
