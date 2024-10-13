Coldplay's 'Moon Music' Lands At No. 1 On Album Chart

(Atlantic) Billboard has announced that Coldplay's tenth album, Moon Music, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, making it the band's fifth US No. 1 album (more than any other UK solo act or group this century).
The album earned 120k equivalent album units, giving Coldplay their highest US first week total since 2015's A Head Full Of Dreams and their first Billboard 200 No, 1 since 2014's Ghost Stories.
More than 106k of Moon Music's Billboard total came for album sales, underlining the popularity of the groundbreaking initiatives employed by the band to make the album's physical release as sustainable as possible.
Moon Music also landed at No. 1 on the UK's official album chart, where it outsold the rest of the Top 40 combined, with its 237,000 first week sale the highest by a group since One Direction in 2013.
This also made Coldplay the first group to simultaneously top the US and UK album charts since 2016. Moon Music has also topped the official charts in countries including Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.
