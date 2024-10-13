.

Coldplay's 'Moon Music' Lands At No. 1 On Album Chart

10-13-2024
Coldplay's 'Moon Music' Lands At No. 1 On Album Chart

(Atlantic) Billboard has announced that Coldplay's tenth album, Moon Music, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, making it the band's fifth US No. 1 album (more than any other UK solo act or group this century).

The album earned 120k equivalent album units, giving Coldplay their highest US first week total since 2015's A Head Full Of Dreams and their first Billboard 200 No, 1 since 2014's Ghost Stories.

More than 106k of Moon Music's Billboard total came for album sales, underlining the popularity of the groundbreaking initiatives employed by the band to make the album's physical release as sustainable as possible.

Moon Music also landed at No. 1 on the UK's official album chart, where it outsold the rest of the Top 40 combined, with its 237,000 first week sale the highest by a group since One Direction in 2013.

This also made Coldplay the first group to simultaneously top the US and UK album charts since 2016. Moon Music has also topped the official charts in countries including Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

Related Stories
Coldplay's 'Moon Music' Lands At No. 1 On Album Chart

Coldplay Announce North American Tour Dates

Preview Coldplay's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance

Coldplay Bringing Music Of The Spheres World Tour To New Territories

Coldplay To Play Exclusive Concert For SiriusXM

News > Coldplay

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder- Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover- more

Steve Perry Expands The Season With Six New Tracks- Stream The Offspring's 'Supercharged' New Album- Chase Atlantic 'Ricochet' With New Single- more

Day In Country

Brantley Gilbert Paused Concert To Help Deliver His New Baby- Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'- Stream Jelly Roll's New Album 'Beautifully Broken'- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Get To Know... Zoey Tess

Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more

On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel

Latest News

Axl Rose Jams With Billy Joel At So Cal Concert

Coldplay's 'Moon Music' Lands At No. 1 On Album Chart

Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder

Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover

Helloween Announce 'Live At Budokan' Album With 'Best Times' Video

Dawes Recruit Conan O'Brien For 'Mr. Los Angeles' Video

Polychuck Shares '1316' Performance Video

The Chameleons Deliver 'Tomorrow Remember Yesterday' EP