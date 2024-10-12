Jelly Roll Surprises Fans With Six Extra Songs On New 'Beautifully Broken' Album

(Republic) Jelly Roll surprised his fans after releasing his highly-anticipated new album, Beautifully Broken, at midnight on Friday (Oct 11) with a deluxe edition that includes six additional songs titled: Beautifully Broken (Pickin' Up The Pieces). Full track list below.

The album Beautifully Broken and Beautifully Broken (Pickin' Up The Pieces) (Deluxe edition) follow Jelly Roll's record-breaking Country debut, Whitsitt Chapel, which debuted #2 on the Billboard Country charts, Top 3 on the Billboard 200 and was the largest debut Country album of the year. Named Beautifully Broken after his current US headlining tour that continues to make headlines and earn critical acclaim, the new album features the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and current 3X CMA nominee's radio single "I Am Not Okay" that is Top 3 at Country, Top 15 at Hot AC, Top 25 at Top 40 and Top 20 (#18) on Billboard 100, as well as Top 10 rock radio track "Liar," ESPN's 2024 College Football Season anthem "Get By," and recently debuted track, "Winning Streak," which he first performed during his musical debut on the premiere episode of SNL's 50th Anniversary Season (9/28).

As previously announced, net profits from every pre-order of Jelly Roll's new album Beautifully Broken in his U.S. web store will benefit organizations helping individuals facing challenges with mental health and addiction as part of the album launch.

Earlier last week, Jelly shared the inspiration for naming the album Beautifully Broken during his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sit down (9/30) as well as during Sunday Today With Willie Geist, noting that "we are all a bit broken, and all worth saving." After teasing initial details about the project earlier this Summer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and with The New York Times Magazine, he officially revealed the album's 22 track list this week via his socials (full list below.) Co-written by Jelly Roll, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley and Casey Brown, "I Am Not Okay" is currently Top 3 and climbing on Country radio and follows the Nashville native's fourth consecutive #1 at Country radio and 5th career #1, including his Grammy-nominated multi-week #1, "Save Me."

