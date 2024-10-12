Sam Barber Shares 'Thought Of You' To Announce New Album

(Atlantic) Building on a breakout year of mounting success, PLATINUM-certified singer-songwriter and rising star Sam Barber is announcing his debut album, Restless Mind, set for release November 1. He is celebrating the news by sharing a new track off the album called "Thought of You".

Co-written by Barber with Amy Allen (Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso," "Please Please Please," and "Taste"; Tate McRae's "Greedy"; Harry Styles' "Adore You"; Koe Wetzel's "Sweet Dreams"; and more) and produced by Elie Rizk (Jessie Murph), the dusky post-Western anthem is led by a hard-driving acoustic guitar chop and propulsive rhythm, with fiddle, steel, and Barber's gut-wrenching vocal describing a love that burned so hot and so fast, there's nothing left to hold but the memory.

With Restless Mind releasing via Lockeland Springs/Atlantic Records, the project finds the 21-year-old native of Southern Missouri stepping firmly into the spotlight, hot on the heels of a viral emergence.

Featuring 28 tracks and Barber's unique brand of rootsy, roughhewn Country, the stark and soulful set highlights a sharp-elbowed writing style and Barber's barrel-chested vocal - both of which led American Songwriter to hail the newcomer as a "Singer-Songwriter on the Brink of Stardom," and Rolling Stone says "the Country singer-songwriter delivers from the heart."

Included on the expansive set is Barber's PLATINUM-certified "Straight and Narrow" - the track which introduced his raw, jaw-dropping vocal growl in 2023 - as well as collaborations with Avery Anna and Lily Fitts, and a massive dose of the talent's stinging lyrical reflection.

"My debut album is the culmination of my whole music career. Every day I had off from touring in the past year I spent writing and recording Restless Mind. I never imagined the project would be 28 songs, let alone being able to work with the level of people I did to create it," shares Barber. "I've put everything I've got into writing and recording these songs. I am so thankful for the artists, my family, my friends, my team, and of course all the fans that support my music and me. It feels surreal that this project is finally going to be seen by the world."

