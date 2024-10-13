Taylor Acorn and Charlotte Sands Team For 'Final Nail'

(BPM) Fresh off the release of her debut album Survival In Motion, pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn is showing no signs of slowing down. She has today released her new single "Final Nail", a driving collaboration featuring fellow Nashville based artist Charlotte Sands.
"I knew the day that we wrote 'Final Nail' that I wanted it to be a sick female power duet and Charlotte Sands instantly came to mind," Taylor shares. "I'm such a fan of hers and have been wanting to collaborate with her for years now, so to finally have her voice on it is *chef's kiss*. I'm really proud of this song and I think, well I hope, this one might be a favorite for a lot of listeners!"
Adds Charlotte: "I feel so lucky to be a part of this song alongside Taylor. Being able to collaborate with another female independent artist is a dream come true and I feel so grateful that she wanted me to be a part of it. She works so extremely hard and is undeniably talented and deserves every ounce of praise and recognition that she's receiving!"
