.

Taylor Acorn and Charlotte Sands Team For 'Final Nail'

10-13-2024
Taylor Acorn and Charlotte Sands Team For 'Final Nail'

(BPM) Fresh off the release of her debut album Survival In Motion, pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn is showing no signs of slowing down. She has today released her new single "Final Nail", a driving collaboration featuring fellow Nashville based artist Charlotte Sands.

"I knew the day that we wrote 'Final Nail' that I wanted it to be a sick female power duet and Charlotte Sands instantly came to mind," Taylor shares. "I'm such a fan of hers and have been wanting to collaborate with her for years now, so to finally have her voice on it is *chef's kiss*. I'm really proud of this song and I think, well I hope, this one might be a favorite for a lot of listeners!"

Adds Charlotte: "I feel so lucky to be a part of this song alongside Taylor. Being able to collaborate with another female independent artist is a dream come true and I feel so grateful that she wanted me to be a part of it. She works so extremely hard and is undeniably talented and deserves every ounce of praise and recognition that she's receiving!"

Related Stories
Taylor Acorn and Charlotte Sands Team For 'Final Nail'

Dashboard Confessional Recruit BOYS LIKE GIRLS and Taylor Acorn For Fall Tour

Nothing More Recruit Taylor Acorn For 'You Don't Know What Love Means'

News > Taylor Acorn

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder- Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover- more

Steve Perry Expands The Season With Six New Tracks- Stream The Offspring's 'Supercharged' New Album- Chase Atlantic 'Ricochet' With New Single- more

Day In Country

Brantley Gilbert Paused Concert To Help Deliver His New Baby- Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'- Stream Jelly Roll's New Album 'Beautifully Broken'- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Get To Know... Zoey Tess

Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more

On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel

Latest News

Axl Rose Jams With Billy Joel At So Cal Concert

Coldplay's 'Moon Music' Lands At No. 1 On Album Chart

Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder

Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover

Helloween Announce 'Live At Budokan' Album With 'Best Times' Video

Dawes Recruit Conan O'Brien For 'Mr. Los Angeles' Video

Polychuck Shares '1316' Performance Video

The Chameleons Deliver 'Tomorrow Remember Yesterday' EP