Taylor Acorn and Charlotte Sands Team For 'Final Nail'

(BPM) Fresh off the release of her debut album Survival In Motion, pop-punk powerhouse Taylor Acorn is showing no signs of slowing down. She has today released her new single "Final Nail", a driving collaboration featuring fellow Nashville based artist Charlotte Sands.

"I knew the day that we wrote 'Final Nail' that I wanted it to be a sick female power duet and Charlotte Sands instantly came to mind," Taylor shares. "I'm such a fan of hers and have been wanting to collaborate with her for years now, so to finally have her voice on it is *chef's kiss*. I'm really proud of this song and I think, well I hope, this one might be a favorite for a lot of listeners!"

Adds Charlotte: "I feel so lucky to be a part of this song alongside Taylor. Being able to collaborate with another female independent artist is a dream come true and I feel so grateful that she wanted me to be a part of it. She works so extremely hard and is undeniably talented and deserves every ounce of praise and recognition that she's receiving!"

Related Stories

Dashboard Confessional Recruit BOYS LIKE GIRLS and Taylor Acorn For Fall Tour

Nothing More Recruit Taylor Acorn For 'You Don't Know What Love Means'

News > Taylor Acorn