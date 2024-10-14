Carly Pearce Shares 'truck on fire' Video

(fcc) GRAMMY Award-winning country star Carly Pearce unveiled the fiery official music video for her rising single "truck on fire" from her critically acclaimed fourth studio album hummingbird (Big Machine Records).

The music video transports the viewer to a small town and sees Carly live out a classic revenge fantasy, taking matters into her own hands by torching the beloved truck of a cheating ex. Directed by Carly's longtime collaborator Alexa Campbell, "truck on fire" is Carly's first official music video to be released since she won the CMT Award for Collaborative Video of the Year in April for her GRAMMY-nominated single "we don't fight anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton.

First debuted on CMT for its worldwide premiere, the video will air hourly on CMT and MTV Live, and be featured on both CMT Music and on CMT Equal Play (Pluto TV) throughout the day. Additionally, the "truck on fire" music video was played on the 1515 Broadway Paramount Times Square billboard in New York City this morning, and will again at approx. 5pm ET tonight (timing subject to change).

"No one wants to be cheated on, but everyone wants to seek revenge," said Carly of "truck on fire." " I wrote this song for every girl who has gone through a similar situation and dreams of wreaking havoc on her ex."

