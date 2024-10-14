.

Crazy Lixx Deliver 'Little Miss Dangerous' Video

(Freeman) Swedish hard rockers Crazy Lixx are back with a new single "Little Miss Dangerous" alongside an accompanying official video. This new music is out today via Frontiers Music Srl.

Vocalist Danny Rexon comments on the track: "We're bringing you another brand new rocking single, and this time it's the first ever song to be fully co-written by myself and bass player Jens Anderson. In addition to that, it's the longest song we've ever released as a single (with its 6+ minute runtime) and I feel like it has a few elements and an overall feeling that's a bit different compared to a lot of our previous stuff.

"I love the song and can't wait to see what people's reactions are going to be. And no, it's not a cover of the 1986 Ted Nugent song of the same name, but by the sound of it, ours could very well have been released in 1986 - it fits like a glove."

