Devin Townsend Shares 'Gratitude' With New Video

(PFA) Devin Townsend recently announced the release of his forthcoming new studio album PowerNerd on October 25, 2024. Today he presents the uplifting new single 'Gratitude', together with a video that follows Devin exploring the beautiful Canadian woodland.

Devin Townsend's career is one of many distinct eras. He's been the leader of Strapping Young Lad, the lynchpin of the Devin Townsend Project and the co-architect of country duo Casualties of Cool, all while maintaining his prolific and lauded solo project. Now, the polymath's newest era starts with PowerNerd.

Devin comments: "Gratitude is a simple song in the vein of 'Life' or 'Stagnant' (from Ocean Machine and Terria, respectively) that acts as a simple way to continue the theme of PowerNerd.

"During the making of this album, there were a lot of hurdles that we went through as a family, and the tendency to look at ones lot in life from the vantage point of being a 'victim' seems to be an easy hole to fall into. I wrote this song during a very difficult time, yet the idea of gratitude is not meant to be ironic in any way. I'm grateful for the lessons, I'm grateful for the swings and roundabouts of life, I'm here for it.

"Retaining equilibrium during challenging times is a job in and of itself, and in a sea of nihilistic thoughts, having ones creative output as a tangible expression of gratitude is in many ways the whole point for me at this stage.

"In any event: I feel like I'm dumb as a rock, and life is so incredible and absurd, that I just feel the urge to say 'Thank you' for all of it. If the quality of people who surround me and this work is of any indication, we're pointed in the right direction. Thanks =)"

