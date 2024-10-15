Metallica and Linkin Park Lead Sick New World Lineup

(SNW) Metallica and Linkin Park will headline the third edition of Sick New World, returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 12, 2025. The staggering lineup brings together over 50 of hard rock, goth and alternative's biggest artists, including Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, Gojira, AFI, Tomahawk, 311, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, The Flaming Lips, The Sisters of Mercy, Meshuggah, Cradle of Filth, and more, plus a reunion of Acid Bath, performing for the first time in nearly three decades.

Fans can sign up now for the festival SMS list at SickNewWorldFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, October 18 at 10AM PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 18 at 2PM PT. GA, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

VIP tickets include preferred viewing areas, shaded seating, charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, a dedicated entry lane into the festival, and more. Platinum tickets include all amenities of VIP, plus complimentary curated bites, hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, cocktails, and nonalcoholic beverages within the Platinum Lounge, transportation between stages, a dedicated concierge team, complimentary locker rentals, and more. Official Sick New World hotel and ticket packages are available from Jampack,and feature exclusive festival amenities and add-ons, including discounted rates on select nearby Las Vegas hotels.

