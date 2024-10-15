Slash Leads Special Guests For Allman Betts Family Revival

(BHM) The Allman Betts Family Revival is thrilled to announce the second wave of artist lineup additions, including the legendary SLASH performing at the Ryman in Nashville. Additional newly announced artists performing in select cities include Greg Koch, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, and John Moreland. Plus, Robert Randolph and Sierra Green will be featured on all dates of the tour. Brotherhood of Light, a vital live component that has provided otherworldly visuals for the Allman Brothers Band for over 20 years, will return to illuminate the stage for The Allman Betts Family Revival. Their stunning visuals will enhance the performance, creating an unforgettable experience that celebrates the music and legacy of this iconic band.
The 8th annual celebration honoring Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, and The Allman Brothers' enduring music and legacy. The tour begins on November 30 in Saint Charles, IL, and concludes December 21 with a return to the historic Fillmore in San Francisco. In addition to returning to familiar cities, the tour will visit several new locations, including Minneapolis, Seattle, and Kansas City.
"We are so excited to continue onto the eighth year of this wonderful celebration of our father's music. It's a high honor to play this music with our talented friends. With the number 8 also being the symbol for infinity, we want the fans to know we're doing our part to help this music live forever in a live format. We hope to continue to take them back in time." - Devon Allman
"With this being the first Revival since my father's passing, it means even more to me to play this great music with family and friends. We can't wait to see everyone out on the road!" - Duane Betts
Each show will feature two massive sets, the first set will feature music from the 1970's Duane Allman era, while the second set will feature music from the 1990's comeback era. These performances will be led by The Allman Betts Band, Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Cody Dickinson (North Mississippi Allstars), Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Lindsay Lou, Lamar Williams Jr., Alex Orbison (son of Roy Orbison), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray and Anders Osborne. SLASH, Sierra Hull, Grace Bowers, G. Love, Jake Shimabukuro, Donavon Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, Greg Koch, and John Moreland will join the lineup in select cities.
Tickets and all up-to-date information are available at AllmanBettsFamilyRevival.com.
THE ALLMAN BETTS FAMILY REVIVAL 2024 TOUR
Nov 30 @ The Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green, Greg Koch
Dec 1 @ State Theatre | Minneapolis, MN
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green, Greg Koch
Dec 3 @ The Palace Theatre | Greensburg, PA
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green
Dec 4 @ Kleinhans Music Hall | Buffalo, NY
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Sierra Hull, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green
Dec 5 @ Orpheum Theater | Boston, MA
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Sierra Hull, G. Love, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green
Dec 6 @ Capitol Theater | Port Chester, NY
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Sierra Hull, G. Love, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green
Dec 7 @ The Beacon Theater | New York, NY
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, G.Love, Sierra Hull, Grace Bowers, , Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison , Robert Randolph, Sierra Green
Dec 8 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, G. Love, Sierra Hull, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green
Dec 9 @ Capital One Hall | Tysons, VA
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Sierra Hull, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green, Maggie Rose
Dec 11 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green
Dec 12 @ Gaillard Center | Charleston, SC
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green
Dec 13 @ Norton Center for the Arts | Danville, KY
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green, John Moreland
Dec 14 @ The Factory | St. Louis, MO
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Grace Bowers, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green, John Moreland
Dec 15 @ Uptown Theater | Kansas City, MO
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Anders Osborne, Grace Bowers, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green, Greg Koch, John Moreland
Dec 16 @ Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Sierra Hull, Jake Shimabukuro, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Grace Bowers, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green, SLASH, Donovan Frankenreiter, John Moreland, Maggie Rose
Dec 17 @ Moore Theatre | Seattle, WA
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Jake Shimabukuro, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Grace Bowers, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green
Dec 18 @ Paramount Theatre | Denver, CO
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Jake Shimabukuro, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green
Dec 20 @ Grand Sierra Resort/Grand Theatre | Reno, NV
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Jake Shimabukuro, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green
Dec 21 @ Fillmore | San Francisco, CA
Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Jake Shimabukuro, Cody Dickinson, Grace Bowers, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, Lindsay Lou, Jackie Greene, Lamar Williams, Jr., Alex Orbison, Robert Randolph, Sierra Green
