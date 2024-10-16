All-Star Robbie Robertson Tribute Concert To Be Captured By Martin Scorsese

(EBM) Blackbird Presents and Live Nation announce that iconic Academy Award-winning Director Martin Scorsese will direct the capture of Life Is A Carnival: A Musical Celebration Of Robbie Robertson concert event for a future film release.

Notably, Scorsese directed "The Last Waltz" about Robbie and The Band's 1976 farewell concert, recognized as one of the greatest concert films ever made and in 2019 was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the US National Film Registry for its cultural significance. Thereafter, Scorsese and Robbie formed a lifelong bond with Robbie collaborating as a composer, music supervisor and music producer on numerous acclaimed Scorsese films including "Raging Bull," "The King of Comedy," "The Color of Money," "Casino," "Gangs of New York," "The Departed," "Shutter Island," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Silence," "The Irishman" and most recently "Killers of the Flower Moon," which was particularly meaningful to Robbie given his indigenous roots and for which he earned a posthumous Oscar nomination.

The all-star house band has also been announced for Life Is A Carnival: A Musical Celebration Of Robbie Robertson, featuring Ryan Bingham, Jamey Johnson, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), Don Was, John Medeski, Dave Malone, Terence Higgins, Cyril Neville, Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns. The house band joins the incredible lineup of performing artists previously announced including Trey Anastasio, Eric Church, Eric Clapton, Warren Haynes, Bruce Hornsby, Jim James, Daniel Lanois, Taj Mahal, Van Morrison, Margo Price, Robert Randolph, Nathaniel Rateliff, Allison Russell, Mavis Staples, Bobby Weir, and Lucinda Williams.

Final tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime concert event on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the Kia Forum have been released and are now available at http://ticketmaster.com.

Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson promises to be a night of electrifying performances featuring superstar artists performing a diverse range of Robbie's most beloved songs, from his iconic solo work to classic tracks from The Band. This not-to-be-missed concert event takes place at the Forum 50 years after this iconic venue served as the final stop on the famed tour of Bob Dylan and The Band, which marked Dylan's return to touring after an eight-year hiatus and became known as one of the largest and highest-profile tours of the era (with the live performances featuring a number of Robbie's hit songs documented in the critically acclaimed record release "Before the Flood").

