Breaking Benjamin 'Awaken' With First New Song In Five Years

(The Syndicate) After announcing their recent signing to BMG, hard rock veterans Breaking Benjamin have released their anthemic new track "Awaken", the first single from the band in five years. Consistently dominating the rock charts since their debut in 2002 with "Saturate", Breaking Benjamin has accumulated ten #1 hits, platinum and multi-platinum albums, 8.5 billion streams globally, and a social following of over 6.5 million, they've solidified their global influence and devoted fan base.
The past release, "AURORA," earned them their 10th #1 rock radio hit with "Far Away". Their previous album, EMBER debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200, marking their fourth Top 5 debut. Their track record includes #1 hits like "Red Cold River" and "Torn in Two." Both AURORA and EMBER achieved Top 10 status in multiple countries and #1 spots across various charts, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.
"Working on this song has been something new and exciting for all of us I believe" guitarist Jasen Rauch adds and continues "We've been able to explore more of who we are traditionally, while at the same time push boundaries and try things we haven't done in the past. Musically we've tried hard to stay true to what Breaking Benjamin is, but offer a new take as well."
Breaking Benjamin is currently on the road, wrapping up their Fall tour with support from Staind, Daughtry and Lakeview.
Upcoming tour dates below:
Oct 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct 19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
Oct 22 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct 24 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct 25 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
