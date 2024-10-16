Christopher Cross Christmas Album To Return This Year On CD and Special Vinyl

(MPG) Christopher Cross announced his classic holiday album, A Christopher Cross Christmas, will be available on CD and LP for the first time in over a decade, with the CD out on December 6, and a special edition white vinyl out on November 29 for Record Store Day Black Friday.
Christopher Cross burst onto the music scene in 1979 with his self-titled debut which included classic singles like "Ride Like The Wind" (featuring Michael McDonald on backing vocals), "Say You'll Be Mine (with Nicolette Larson), "Never Be The Same," and the gigantic smash "Sailing." The songs flew up the charts and remain ever-present on the airwaves to this day. The album and singles garnered six Grammy nominations, winning five (a feat not replicated by a new artist until Billie Eilish nearly four decades later). He continued to dominate with "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" in the coming years, garnering more Grammy nods, an Academy Award, and another number one single.
In 2007, Cross recorded a Christmas album with Danny O'Lannerghty (Amy Grant, Phil Keaggy) and Michael Omartian (producer of Cross' acclaimed debut and beyond, as well as smash hits from Donna Summer, Rod Stewart, Kenny Loggins, Peter Cetera, and more). The festive album featured originals and Christopher's take on classics like "Do You Hear What I Hear," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," and "Christmas Time Is Here" (from A Charlie Brown Christmas). A Christopher Cross Christmas became a holiday staple.
Now, A Christopher Cross Christmas returns for 2024 on CD. It's time to fire up the stereo and enjoy the season. In one of his originals, Christopher asks "Does It Feel Like Christmas." With A Christopher Cross Christmas, it certainly does.
A Christopher Cross Christmas tracklist:
1. Silent Night
2. Christmas Time Is Here
3. The Christmas Song
4. Does It Feel Like Christmas
5. Little Drummer Boy
6. I'll Be Home For Christmas
7. A Dream Of Peace At Christmastime
8. Count Your Blessings Instead Of Sheep
9. Do You Hear What I Hear
10. The Best Christmas
11. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
12. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Christopher Cross Tests Positive For Covid-19
Christopher Cross Announces 40th Anniversary Tour
David Lee Roth 'Popped A Fuse' Over Idea Of On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Eagles Expand Sphere Las Vegas Residency Yet Again- more
Jake E. Lee Shot Multiple Times- Metallica and Linkin Park Lead Sick New World Lineup- Slash Leads Special Guests For Allman Betts Family Revival- more
All-Star Robbie Robertson Tribute Concert To Be Captured By Martin Scorsese- Russell Dickerson Premieres 'Bones' Video- more
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
David Lee Roth 'Popped A Fuse' Over Idea Of On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Glass Animals' Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online
Christopher Cross Christmas Album To Return This Year On CD and Special Vinyl
Breaking Benjamin 'Awaken' With First New Song In Five Years
Eagles Expand Sphere Las Vegas Residency Yet Again
David Gilmour Gets Animated For 'Dark And Velvet Nights' Video
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Share 'Home Improvement' Video As They Ink New Deal
Watch The Doors' Robbie Krieger's Cardboard Sessions EP 1