Christopher Cross Christmas Album To Return This Year On CD and Special Vinyl

(MPG) Christopher Cross announced his classic holiday album, A Christopher Cross Christmas, will be available on CD and LP for the first time in over a decade, with the CD out on December 6, and a special edition white vinyl out on November 29 for Record Store Day Black Friday.

Christopher Cross burst onto the music scene in 1979 with his self-titled debut which included classic singles like "Ride Like The Wind" (featuring Michael McDonald on backing vocals), "Say You'll Be Mine (with Nicolette Larson), "Never Be The Same," and the gigantic smash "Sailing." The songs flew up the charts and remain ever-present on the airwaves to this day. The album and singles garnered six Grammy nominations, winning five (a feat not replicated by a new artist until Billie Eilish nearly four decades later). He continued to dominate with "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" in the coming years, garnering more Grammy nods, an Academy Award, and another number one single.

In 2007, Cross recorded a Christmas album with Danny O'Lannerghty (Amy Grant, Phil Keaggy) and Michael Omartian (producer of Cross' acclaimed debut and beyond, as well as smash hits from Donna Summer, Rod Stewart, Kenny Loggins, Peter Cetera, and more). The festive album featured originals and Christopher's take on classics like "Do You Hear What I Hear," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," and "Christmas Time Is Here" (from A Charlie Brown Christmas). A Christopher Cross Christmas became a holiday staple.

Now, A Christopher Cross Christmas returns for 2024 on CD. It's time to fire up the stereo and enjoy the season. In one of his originals, Christopher asks "Does It Feel Like Christmas." With A Christopher Cross Christmas, it certainly does.

A Christopher Cross Christmas tracklist:

1. Silent Night

2. Christmas Time Is Here

3. The Christmas Song

4. Does It Feel Like Christmas

5. Little Drummer Boy

6. I'll Be Home For Christmas

7. A Dream Of Peace At Christmastime

8. Count Your Blessings Instead Of Sheep

9. Do You Hear What I Hear

10. The Best Christmas

11. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

12. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

