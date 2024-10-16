Graham Barham Earns Standing Ovation At Grand Ole Opry Debut

(Sony Music Nashville) Rising country star Graham Barham made his Grand Ole Opry debut Tuesday, Oct. 8, earning a standing ovation from the crowd. "I come from a town of 115 people. My father's a farmer and my mother's a schoolteacher," an overwhelmed Barham shared with the audience. "I get to come up here and sing country music under the greatest God, in the greatest country in the entire world. I could not be more thankful to be a part of country music."
Barham, who was just four days past an emergency appendectomy when he performed, was surrounded by friends and family from Oak Ridge, La., his rural hometown. Taking the stage to perform hits "BREAK IT IN A BAR" and "WHISKEY WHISKEY," Barham captivated with his gravely vocals and signature wordplay.
Barham is currently on the road with ERNEST for the Legalize Country Music Tour and will headline his first Nashville show Nov. 16 at Row One inside Cannery Hall.
Graham Barham To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut
Graham Barham Serves Up 'Whiskey Whiskey'
