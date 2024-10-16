Hillhaven Reveal 'Temple & Tomb' Video

(Atom Splitter) Hillhaven have unleashed their sixth single "Temple & Tomb." It follows the buzzy prior singles "Damned to Dream," "The God You Think You Are," "GAPS," "SYCOPHANTS," and "LIAR."
"'Temple & Tomb' is the chronicling of my own intrusive thoughts," says singer Chris Kelly. "Anxiety, depression, dysmorphia, the struggle for self-worth, pretty much all the bad sh*t makes an appearance here. It's angry and painful, but as a result, incredibly cathartic. The song was written and recorded in isolation, which really comes through on a visceral level, as I think most of us would attest that our worst thoughts often get louder when we're alone. Corny as it is to say, I very much hope people are able to connect to this song and find their own catharsis. If nothing else, it's confirmation that you're not alone."
The Hillhaven lineup is comprised of the aforementioned Kelly (Alustrium, ex-Galactic Empire, and who is rumored to play for Babymetal's band) on vocals, as well as From Ashes to New's Maty Madiro on drums; Ricky Armellino on guitars; live From Ashes to New member Jimmy Bennett on guitars; and bassist Jaime GoWell.
